Must Win: Nelson brothers to coach against each other Friday night

Wayne Nelson Sr. would seem to have a dilemma Friday night.

What he actually has is a reason to celebrate.

Nelson’s son, Wayne Jr., is the head coach of the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team. Nelson’s second son, Byron, is the head coach of the ACIT boys basketball team. His third son, Andrew, is Byron’s assistant.

Atlantic City (4-6) plays at ACIT (8-3) 7 p.m. Friday.

“I’m proud of all my boys,” Nelson Sr. said. “Every Nelson that can walk will be there to cheer them on.”

One of those Nelson’s in attendance will be 93-year-old George “Pete” Nelson, Nelson Sr.’s father and three sons’ grandfather.

“I’m getting him there in some kind of way,” Nelson Sr. said. “Even if I have to give him a piggyback.”

The Nelsons have a long history of community service in Atlantic County.

“Byron admired Wayne Jr.,” Nelson Sr. said. “Wayne admired me. I admired my dad, and Andrew is admiring both (Wayne Jr. and Byron). We have that chain going, and it’s great.”

There is a plaque on Ohio Avenue in Atlantic City to honor George, a former Atlantic City police captain, author and Golden Gloves champion boxer.

Wayne Sr., was an Atlantic City teacher and coach before becoming an Atlantic City police officer. Wayne Sr. is also a member of the Battle by the Bay committee that organizes the prestigious high school basketball showcase event held every February at Atlantic City.

Wayne Nelson Jr., 41, starred at Holy Spirit High School, scoring more than 1,000 career points. He went on to excel at Adelphi University in New York City and play professionally overseas for nine seasons. He took over the Vikings this season.

“I just always tried to lead by example,” Nelson Sr. said of his brothers.

Byron, 32, played at Atlantic Christian and Kean University. He was his older brother’s assistant when Wayne Jr. coached at Cedar Creek and Winslow Township high schools. Byron is in his third season as ACIT coach. He called Wayne Jr. his first role model.

“I learned so much from (Nelson Jr.),” Byron said. “He molded me to be in this head coaching position. I give him a lot of credit in terms of helping me see the game in a different way, in terms of not being a player and being a coach. Being able to coach against each other is a surreal moment for sure.”

Byron and Andrew, 27, didn’t get a full chance to get to know Wayne growing up because he was away playing basketball and college. When Wayne was overseas, the internet was in its infancy. Byron would send Wayne Jr. messages through Facebook.

“It would take him a couple of days to respond,” he said. “I don’t even think I had a phone back then.”

Nowadays, the three brothers are on the same text thread and talk or text every day.

“We share scouting reports,” Nelson Jr. said. “What do you think of this team? What do you think of that team? After a big win, we give each other congrats.”

Friday’s game is an intriguing one. The rebuilding Vikings have won two straight. ACIT is also a program on the rise with plenty of potential as it has the ability to draw students from all over Atlantic County. The schools are both in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division and will meet again Feb. 2 at Atlantic City.

“We joke about it,” Nelson Jr. said. “How many brothers get to compete against each other maybe in the state? It’s a cool moment.”

What’s more important than Friday’s result, however, is the example the Nelson brothers set for their players day in and day out. Wayne Sr. tells his sons when it comes to their players, “it doesn’t matter how much you know until they know how much you care.”

The Nelson brothers have made basketball work for them. Byron is a physical education teacher at ACIT. Wayne Jr. owns his own basketball training business. Andrew majored in engineering at Rutgers and is a technology analyst for Accenture, a financial services company.

“It’s a lot bigger than basketball for us,” Byron said. “Obviously, winning is extremely important, but the ultimate goal is to help young lives, give them the tools to succeed in life. The basketball stops bouncing for everybody at some point. You have to have a plan. You can’t be out here in this world not having a purpose because you’re just going to get lost.”

As for Friday’s game, don’t expect the brothers to go easy on each other.

““I’m looking to go in there (Friday) and compete against him,” Nelson Jr. said. “He’s little brother. I’m big brother.”

Byron’s response?

“I’m super competitive like he is,” Byron said. “My plan is to beat him.”

No matter Friday’s final score the real winners are the athletes who get to play for the Nelsons.