MUST WIN: Millville High School in position to make playoff history - again

Millville was there at the start of the high school football playoffs, winning a South Jersey title in 1975.

The Thunderbolts will be present again when New Jersey high school football takes a historic step forward this weekend.

For the first time in state history, New Jersey will play to a single state champion in each of the five public school enrollment groups. The title games will be played Saturday and Sunday at Rutgers University's SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Millville (10-2) meets Northern Highlands (9-3) for the state Group IV championship 6 p.m. Saturday.

“This is great for the city,” Millville coach Humberto Ayala said. “The alumni are completely ecstatic. They love watching and seeing their city play.”

There is no better school to be involved in these first-ever state championship games than Millville. Few towns can match the city’s passion for high school football.

Sometimes the passion can get carried away.

Tony Surace coached the 1975 Thunderbolts but in 1973 during his second season as head football coach, Millville lost three straight games.

He came home one day during that streak to find that someone had leaned a “For Sale” sign against his house.

Surace laughed when recounting that story this week, but it does reveal just how much football means to the town. Even today, some Millville fans have no problem with shouting from the bleachers to share their opinions with the current coaching staff.

“This is a football city,” Ayala said. “They love their football. I compare them to (Philadelphia) Eagles fans sometimes. They love when you’re doing well, and they’ll get on you when you’re not.”

The high school football playoffs began in 1974. Millville just missed qualifying that season.

The next year the Thunderbolts were loaded with talent, including future NFL players Calvin Murray at running back and defensive lineman Bubba Green.

Fans packed Millville’s Wheaton Field to watch the Thunderbolts play Brick Township for the 1975 South Jersey Group IV title. Brick, which was coached by New Jersey legend Warren Wolfe, had won the 1974 championship, beating Camden at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. On the second play of the 1975 game after Millville fumbled the opening kickoff, quarterback Rich Andres completed a 39-yard pass to tight end Jim McCormick.

The play turned the momentum in Millville’s favor and propelled the Thunderbolts to a 22-12 win to complete an 11-0 season.

“The place was electric,” Surace said. “It was a great hard-hitting football game.”

One of the great things about this weekend’s state title games is the air of mystery around them. They are matchups of teams that would ordinarily never face each other. Millville and Northern Highlands are 148 miles apart.

It was the same way back in 1975.

“I knew very little about Brick,” Surace said. “I did some studying and holy cow, ‘I’m going up against New Jersey’s greatest football coach (in Wolf).’ This guy had won everything. Sometimes being young and naive not really knowing how difficult the task would be is a benefit.”

Neither 50 years after Millville won one of the first sectional titles in the history of New Jersey high school football, Surace and others can still remember details of that game and season.

The same will probably be true of the 2022 Thunderbolts.

New Jersey high school football will have future state public school title games. However, there will never be a weekend like this in state high school football history again.

“I mentioned it to the guys (this week),” Ayala said. “This is massive. They’ve had state champions in basketball and what not but this has never been. This is history. Regardless of the outcome we are the first South Jersey team to represent South Jersey in a Group IV championship. This will always go down in history.”