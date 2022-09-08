Must win: Middle Township remembers John Roberson

John Leahy sat in a Philadelphia hotel room more than 30 years ago and got a talking to from John Roberson.

“It was a one-sided conversation,” Leahy said with a laugh this week. “That’s for sure. He did most of the talking.”

The late Roberson was one of the best athletes in Middle Township High School history and was then a physical education teacher at the school and a boys basketball assistant coach. At the time, Leahy was a Middle junior and the star of a Panthers boys basketball team that was playing in the famed Seagull Classic holiday tournament.

“It wasn’t anything about basketball,” Leahy said of the talk. “It was more about how I was acting off the court, and how I was handling myself. I needed to be a better teammate but more importantly I needed to be a better kid.”

Leahy went on to be one of the top players in Cape-Atlantic League history. He played at Seton Hall University in the early 1990s and is now the Middle girls basketball coach.

“That conversation pretty much changed my life,” Leahy said. “From that point on, I was a different person.”

Roberson died last summer at the age of 91. Middle Township will rename its Memorial Field Athletic Complex off of Route 9 in Cape May Court House in Roberson’s honor before the Panthers host Glassboro at 6 p.m. It will be known as the John Roberson Athletic Complex at Memorial Field.

Roberson's impact on Middle was immeasurable. He was a physical presence, towering over students in the school hallways, and could be loud when he needed to be.

“The first thing I remember about him was his handshake,” Leahy said. “He just swallowed up your hand. He was such a big guy, and when he spoke people listened. He commanded a certain respect from everybody.”

Nicknamed Robey, Roberson graduated Middle in 1948, and his No. 27 football jersey is retired by the school. He led the Middle football team the co-county championship as a senior in 1947 and also excelled at track and field. He went on to compete in track and field and football at Indiana University andd fought in the Korean War.

Roberson was active in the community, helping to organize the John Roberson Golf Tournament, which was hosted by the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro. Proceeds went toward scholarships for Cape May County students headed to college.

Even after he retired from teaching, Roberson was a constant presence at Panthers sporting events. He would drop by practice or sit in his car and watch a soccer or baseball game.

Middle football coach Frank Riggitano said when he took over the program in the early 1990s he leaned on Roberson for advice.

“John was a good-hearted, quality person who would do anything for anybody,” Riggitano said. “He always wanted to check in on the kids and see how they were doing.”

The past few years Middle Township superintendent Dave Salvo and athletic director Sharon Rementer have made it a point to celebrate the school's past.

This past June the school named its performing arts center after Calvin Back, the longest serving board of education member in New Jersey.

It’s often too easy to forget what a person has meant to a community after they’re gone. We need a reminder and seeing a name on a building or a scoreboard can do just that.

Salvo said naming the athletic complex after Roberson represents what’s best about Middle’s educational community. Leahy was not alone. Roberson had plenty more conversations with Middle students like the one he had with Leahy.

“He was a father figure to a lot of people,” Leahy said. “Any young person that grew up in this area probably has a Mr. Roberson story.”

And every time they see Roberson's name on the field that's exactly what they'll think of.