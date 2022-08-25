Must Win: Mainland Regional football team forms a coaching staff of rivals

Tim Watson and Clyde Folsom sat in the Mainland Regional High School football coach’s office and joked about their coaching pasts after Tuesday’s practice.

Watson was the Cedar Creek head coach, while Folsom was the head man at West Deptford.

The current Mainland assistants clashed three times in the South Jersey Group II final with West Deptford winning in 2012 and 2016 and Cedar Creek winning in 2015.

On Tuesday, Folsom with a smile told Watson that a tight end pass Cedar Creek used to run was illegal because the tight end wore a tackle’s number.

“Clyde has a picture perfect memory for specific plays,” Watson said. “We each have some things we can hold over each other. He’ll tag some stuff when he’s teaching. He’ll say, “At Cedar Creek, you did this coach.’ It's been good.”

Mainland opens the season 10 a.m. Friday against Egg Harbor Township in a Battle at the Beach showcase game at Ocean City.

High School football, like all sports, is a players’ game. But one of the reasons for optimism around the Mustangs as this season begins is the coaching staff.

“They bring a lot of things to the table,” Mainland senior running back Ja’Briel Mace said of Watson and Folsom. “It’s good to pick their brains. I think personally we have the best coaching staff in New Jersey.”

Mainland head coach Chuck Smith deserves credit for bringing Watson and Folsom in. Many head coaches might not be secure enough to have those two as assistants, considering what they have achieved. Smith said a few days ago he, Watson and Folsom met at 6 a.m. and spent about four hours discussing an upcoming game plan.

“We have a lot of knowledge between the three of us,” Smith said. “It’s great to bounce things off each other. Even when we don’t agree, you can see the reasoning and how it’s beneficial for the kids. There are no egos. There’s nobody out here trying to wear ‘the hat.’ Even myself, I’ll sit back and let Tim run the defense. I’ll sit back and let Clyde go over stuff with the offense. We all work very well with each other.”

Watson, who’s son Hunter is a Mainland junior linebacker and tight end, runs the Mainland defense and is in his third season with the Mustangs. He finished with a 71-27 record and two South Jersey Group II titles at Cedar Creek, stepping down after the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, Folsom is one of the top coaches in South Jersey history, retiring as a head coach after the 2017 season with a 261-73-5 record in 33 seasons at West Deptford and Bishop Eustace. After retiring from teaching at West Deptford, Folsom moved to Northfield.

“I’ve been begging Clyde to coach since he retired,” Smith said. “He’s a true football encyclopedia. He’s one of the few people I’ve met in my life who could coach every single position.”

Watching Folsom and Watson at a Mainland practice, it's easy to see what made them so successful.

The 6-foot-4 Watson is a larger than life personality and physical presence that takes over a football field.

“Coach Watson is a great coach and even a greater person,” Folsom said. “His demeanor, his passion for the game. His motivation is above and beyond most. We poke at each other once in a while with the different situations from the times we played. It brings back some of the events that took place and even some of the plays. It’s been a lot of fun.”

The Mainland coaching staff marvels at Folsom’s enthusiasm and energy. He coaches the linebackers and offensive line and is not above getting down in a three-point stance to demonstrate how a play should be made.

“I think that energy has been bottled up the past couple of years,” Watson said of Folsom. “He’s a 100 percent football guy. He loves hanging out with the kids.”

High school coaching staffs often see more of each other than their families during the season. There are countless late-night or early-morning video sessions plus meetings to develop a game plan for that week’s opponent.

They have to be devoted to a cause bigger than themselves. What makes the situation work for the Mustangs is that Smith, Watson and Folsom are all “Mainland guys.” Folsom graduated in 1975, Watson in 1993 and Smith in 1984.

“The school as well as the community is very rich in tradition,” Folsom said. “There’s been a lot of success over the years. To be able to come back home, live in the area, and coach at the school (you graduated from) and be able to give back is very rewarding.”