Must win: Mainland and Millville gives the state Group IV semifinal a Cape-Atlantic League feel

Monday was a good day to go to school for the Mainland Regional High School football players.

It was the same way for the Millville players.

Both schools celebrated winning sectional titles last weekend. Mainland Regional beat Middletown South 34-24 to win the Central Jersey Group IV championship. It was Mainland’s first sectional title since 2008.

“There was a lot of back slapping, a lot of congratulations,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “I’m sure the kids felt great (Monday).”

Millville won its second straight sectional title with an 18-16 win over Hammonton in the South Jersey Group IV title game.

“It’s always a big deal to win a sectional title,” Millville coach Humberto Ayala said.

But now there is more football to play. For the first time this season, New Jersey public schools will play to a single state champion in each of the five enrollment groups. Mainland (10-1) and Millville (9-2) will meet in a state Group IV semifinal 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Cherokee High School. The other state semifinal will be played 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Franklin High School and match North Hunterdon (11-1) against Northern Highlands (8-3).

The state playoffs began in 1974. From that year until 2018, the tournament ended at the sectional level. This meant that as many as 20 teams won sectional titles. Many of these schools incorrectly referred to themselves as state champions.

The past four years New Jersey has worked toward crowning a single state champion in each enrollment group. That process began four years ago with the creation of what was called Regional Championship games. Those contests were the equivalent of state semifinals, but no state title game was played until this year.

Sectional titles used to be the be all and and all. But now Millville and Mainland must quickly put the thrill of last week’s championships behind them.

That’s easier said than done.

In other high school sports, some teams are content to win sectional titles. They don’t bring the same intensity to state semifinals.

Mainland and Millville say that won’t be the case for them.

“We’re very big on the day after the game, getting the (previous game) overwith and moving on right away,” Smith said. “We enjoy the moment when it happens, but once we get done with the film review we put it away and it’s on the shelf. This is new territory for us obviously. But we have an experienced (coaching) staff and the team is a veteran team. We now know we can win more than any other team in Mainland (history). That's our goal.”

Millville has experience with moving past sectional titles. The Thunderbolts beat Winslow Township 45-35 in last year’s South/Central Group IV Regional title game.

“We brought back a lot of players who played in the big moment and played in the big game,” Ayala said. “We’re not done yet. We won the division (the West Jersey Football League American Division). We won the sectional. We want the trifecta. We want it all. Our guys are hungry. The mentality is the same as it was going into the sectional game.”

The next few weeks will be historic for New Jersey high school football. The state finals are scheduled to be played Dec. 3/4 at Rutgers University.

The Cape-Atlantic League doesn’t exist anymore in football because every school in South Jersey plays in the WJFL. But as an old Cape-Atlantic League fan, it’s tremendous to see that a traditional CAL school - either Mainland or Millville - will have a chance to win one of the first state titles in New Jersey public school history.

“It goes down in history,” Ayala said. “To be in that situation, there’s not many words that can express that. To have the opportunity to be that team, keeps you speechless.”