Jessica Caraballo took out her phone to video her daughter Jada Elston’s telephone conversation with Fairleigh Dickinson University women’s basketball coach Stephanie Gaitley earlier this month.

Gaitley was calling to offer Elston, a Middle Township High School senior, an NCAA Division I scholarship. Caraballo wanted a memory of the moment forever.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” Elston said. “When I first found out (about the offer), I was speechless. At the same time, I was just grateful that coach Gaitley was able to see something in me. It (a college scholarship) has been a goal since I first started playing basketball in the third grade.”

Division I scholarships can change the life of a student athlete and their family. Scholarships were always a rarity for any high school athlete.

Today, it’s harder than ever for high school seniors to attract the attention of college coaches.

“Those kids have been the ones lost the shuffle - the high school kids,” Gaitley said.

The shuffle began with the pandemic that gave college athletes an extra year of eligibility.

It was followed by the emergence of the transfer portal, which gave athletes more freedom than ever and enabled programs looking for a quick fix older and more experienced options.

The math is simple: A 23, 24 or even a 25-year-old man or woman is going to be a better player than nearly every 18-year-old high school graduate.

“The portal is going to continue to have a dramatic impact on things,” Gaitley said.

Elston’s recruiting story would have been the exception a few years ago. Now, it’s becoming more and more common.

Elston led the Panthers to the South Jersey Group II championship in March. She averaged 17.5 points and finished with 1,152 career points.

Still, there were no Division I scholarship offers, however, so Elston committed to Kean University, a Division III school.

“I knew that for my class, the class of 2023, it was kind of unfortunate,” Elston said. "I knew no matter where I went that I wanted to play basketball in college. I went into the recruiting process with an open mind, and I just knew I had to handle the cards that were dealt to me.”

What happened next for Elston is a combination of luck and being in the right spot at the right time.

Gaitley, a long-time college coach with 684 career wins in 36 seasons, coached the Ocean City High School girls team this past season and saw talent and potential in Elston, a versatile player who can play both point guard and shooting guard and be a standout defender.

“I thought she was a Division I player,” Gaitley said. “I think she has so much upside. A couple of things impressed me. One was the leader she was. You could tell she was extremely competitive. I loved her ability to draw the foul. A lot of kids don’t have that ability to get to the line.”

The dominoes fell Elston’s way this spring.

FDU women’s coach Angelika Szumilo left for Iona in April.

FDU hired Gaitley a few days later to replace Szumilo.

Several FDU players followed Szumilo to Iona, something that would have been impossible a few years ago.

Gaitley needed players. She thought of Elston.

“Any kid I brought in had a chance for playing time right away,” Gaitley said. “You’re more inclined to take a kid with two years of college experience over a high school kid. I wanted to be careful in building the foundation here. I didn’t want to do all one-year or two-year wonders. I wanted to have a foundation of young kids that could grow together.”

Elston jumped at the chance to play Division I.

“It was an exciting moment for me and my family,” Elston said. “It was nice to see it all pan out.”

FDU will open next season at women’s basketball power Iowa, which lost to LSU in the National Championship Game in April.

Elston will have gone from having no scholarship in April to six months later being on the court and competing against Iowa standout Caitlin Clark, who became one of the biggest stories in all of basketball with her NCAA Tournament performance this spring.

The lesson of Elston’s story is that these days elite high school athletes had better be ready and keep their mind’s open because the old rules of recruiting are gone. One never knows when, how or where the door to a college scholarship will open.