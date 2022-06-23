Must win: It's deja vu all over again for former Millville baseball coaches

In the words of Yogi Berra, it’s deja vu all over again for former Millville High School baseball coach Roy Hallenbeck and his assistants Kenny Williams and Michael Edwards.

In 2011, the trio celebrated 2009 Millville graduate Mike Trout’s big league debut with the Los Angeles Angels.

This past weekend the coaches celebrated again as 2017 Millville graduate Buddy Kennedy made his major league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It’s remarkable for a public school to have two players reach the big leagues.

“There are so many guys who coach baseball who do it better,” Hallenbeck said Thursday. “There are bigger places, whatever you want to call it. For those two guys to have the blind fortune to come through where we were is pretty amazing.”

Trout was already the American League Rookie of the Year and had just begun his first MVP season when Kennedy made his Millville debut in 2013 as a freshman.

Both players have genes in their favor.

Trout’s dad Jeff was a minor league player and a college standout at Delaware University. Kennedy is the grandson of former Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewer Don Money.

“I tell people all the time I’ll never take credit for (Trout and Kennedy),” Williams said, “but hopefully at some point in their careers we did a little something to help them along the way. Both guys were really talented and they both worked really, really hard.”

The Angels selected Trout in the first round of the 2009 draft. The Diamondbacks picked Kennedy in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Trout was always a highly touted prospect. Kennedy’s trip to the big leagues was not easy. There was no minor league season in 2020 because of COVID-19.

What made Kennedy’s debut different for Hallenbeck was his son Kevin’s relationship with Kennedy. Kevin, a 2019 Millville graduate, was Kennedy’s teammate.

“He texted me that this was different,” Hallenbeck said. “He said he shared a locker room with Buddy for two years. Kevin was a little boy when Mike came through.”

Kennedy, who was outgoing in high school, made a splash last weekend. He and his family were big hits on the Diamondbacks TV broadcasts. He got his first hit last Friday and then hit a grand slam and made a curtain call on Sunday.

“I don’t know how the (Arizona) fan base thought about Buddy coming up,” Hallenbeck said, “but once he got here, it seemed like he became overnight a guy they wanted to pull for. It’s hard not to like that kid. He’s such a lovable kid. He has a way about him.”

Hallenbeck and Wiliams stepped down after the 2019 season. Edwards is now a Mainland Regional assistant. By coincidence, Hallenbeck is in Arizona this week scouting for USA Baseball. Williams is headed west this weekend. Both he and Hallenbeck will be in attendance when the Diamondbacks host the Detroit Tigers Friday-Sunday.

“It certainly doesn’t get old,” Williams said of watching Trout and Kennedy play.

The only downside for Millville fans is that Trout and Kennedy both play on the West Coast. That’s a lot of staying up past midnight for people rooting for them.

“They are absolutely killing us with the sleep schedule,” Hallenbeck said with a laugh. “We just enjoy it. It’s not like we just grinded out these major leaguers. For our little corner of the world to have two major league players, it’s blind fortune. I can’t figure out how it happened, but we’re happy that it did.”

