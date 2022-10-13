Must win: In his 41st and final season, Paul Sacco and the St. Joe Wildcats continue to win

St. Joseph Academy football coach Paul Sacco laughed when he heard the question.

How are the Wildcats doing?

The answer is better than expected.

After a lopsided season-opening loss to St. Augustine Prep, St. Joe, a perennial power, has won four straight in Sacco’s 41st and final season. The Wildcats, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, will play at No. 9 Lenape 7 p.m. Friday in one of South Jersey’s marquee games this weekend.

“I don’t think anybody thought we’d be 4-1 at this point,” Sacco said. “I can’t imagine anybody would think that. But we are. We’re trying to get better each week and see where that takes us.”

While it has business as usual for St. Joe since the season began, there was plenty of drama before it started.

Sacco, who is the winningest coach in South Jersey history with 356 career victories, announced this would be his last season at St. Joe. He intends, however, to continue his coaching career.

Like many coaches, Sacco often begins a season seemingly wondering just how his team will win even one game. But this year many in the South Jersey football community shared his skepticism about just how good the Wildcats would be. St. Joe graduated multiple standouts from last season’s 9-3 team. Sacco, who debated stepping down before the season began, was also working with the new coaching staff.

St. Joe has topped those expectations with several gritty performances.

Jimmy Mantuano has stepped in at quarterback after playing running back last season. Nasir Mahmoud averages 16.9 yards per catch and has made big plays at wide receiver. Junior wide receiver Ty Mercado caught winning, fourth-quarter TD passes from Mantuano in a 14-7 win over Willingboro and a 21-14 victory over Cedar Creek. The Cedar Creek score came with 22 seconds left.

“Game after game, he just keeps getting better,” Sacco said of Mercado. “I think it’s because he plays so hard. He’s a perfectionist.”

Three seniors - tight end/defensive end Zach Cruet (46 tackles), Richard Chandler (42 tackles) and defensive lineman DeMarion McCoy (28 tackles) - have sparked the defense. The Wildcats have 28 players on the roster.

Most of all the Wildcats have won this season because it’s in the program’s DNA. That’s what they do. St. Joe has won 20 state championships since the state no-public playoffs began in 1993. All four of their victories this season are by a touchdown or less.

“I laugh,” Sacco said. “People say ‘You guys are a bunch of no-name players.’ I say there’s nothing wrong with that. They’re a good bunch of kids to coach. I’m glad I made the decision to hang in with them.”

The season is quickly coming to an end. St. Joe has just two regular season games on its schedule after this weekend, including a matchup with No. 1 ranked Delsea Regional next Friday.

St. Joe will also begin play in the state Non-Public B playoffs the first week of November.

Sacco is resisting the temptation to count down the days to the season end.

“When the season started, every practice that went by, you’re thinking this is the last one. This is the last September 16th,” Sacco said. “The good Lord has watched over me for all these years. Everybody’s been good to me, being a part of the program is an honor. I can’t look back. I’m just making each day the best I can and whenever it ends, it ends.”