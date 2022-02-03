Must win: Holy Spirit boys basketball team begins to prosper after bizarre start

Somehow the Spartans have not only survived but begun to prosper. Spirit took a five-game winning streak and a 10-5 record into Thursday night’s game at Cedar Creek.

“We get tested almost every night with the schedule we have and the division (Cape-Atlantic League United) that we’re in,” Dhyne said. “I give all the credit to the kids because they just keep fighting and keep finding ways to show up and get the win.”

Dhyne and the Spartans were in the South Jersey basketball spotlight even before their tumultuous start. That’s what happens when you take over a high-profile program. The Spartans named Dhyne coach in July.

After spending more than half his life involved with Holy Spirit basketball, the 41-year-old Dhyne certainly knew what to expect. He played at Spirit from 1994-98. The year after he graduated, he became the Spartans’ freshmen coach and has been an assistant ever since. Dhyne’s family has long been a part of Spirit. His father Chuck is a retired Spirit teacher.

But even with all that experience, no one could have expected how some of the Spartans first few games unfolded.