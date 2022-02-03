Must win: Holy Spirit boys basketball team begins to prosper after bizarre start

Kyle Dhyne could be excused if he wondered what exactly he had gotten himself into when he became the head coach of the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team season.
Dhyne’s first few games were shall we say eventful.
The Spartans lost at St. Joseph Academy 62-59 on Dec. 22nd in a game where two points were inadvertently added to St. Joe’s total in the first half. Those two points changed the complexion of the entire contest.
At the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit on Jan. 8th, the Spartans were in the first quarter of a competitive game against state Group IV power Elizabeth when players started slipping and sliding all over the floor. Officials determined conditions were too risky continue and the game was cancelled.
On Jan. 15th, Spirit lost by two at home to Father Judge of Pennsylvania.
If that wasn’t enough, three days later, Isaiah Glenn of Egg Harbor Township sank a fallaway 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer to beat Spirit 55-52.
Two days later, Spirit played its worst game of the season in a 60-41 home loss to St. Joe.
“I really just tried to stay the course,” Dhyne said. “It really was a crazy beginning. We were joking as a staff what was going to happen next?”
Somehow the Spartans have not only survived but begun to prosper. Spirit took a five-game winning streak and a 10-5 record into Thursday night’s game at Cedar Creek.
“We get tested almost every night with the schedule we have and the division (Cape-Atlantic League United) that we’re in,” Dhyne said. “I give all the credit to the kids because they just keep fighting and keep finding ways to show up and get the win.”
Dhyne and the Spartans were in the South Jersey basketball spotlight even before their tumultuous start. That’s what happens when you take over a high-profile program. The Spartans named Dhyne coach in July.
After spending more than half his life involved with Holy Spirit basketball, the 41-year-old Dhyne certainly knew what to expect. He played at Spirit from 1994-98. The year after he graduated, he became the Spartans’ freshmen coach and has been an assistant ever since. Dhyne’s family has long been a part of Spirit. His father Chuck is a retired Spirit teacher.
But even with all that experience, no one could have expected how some of the Spartans first few games unfolded.
Dhyne quickly discovered the pain of losing is one thing as an assistant. It’s a whole other of level of misery when you’re the head coach.
“Obviously, I was invested as an assistant coach,” Dhyne said. “But everything is on the head coach. When things aren’t going right, it falls on you.”
With its current winning streak, Spirit has put itself in position to make a run in the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Non-Public B tournaments later this month.
The future is promising. The Spartans start four juniors. Jamil Wilkins (14 ppg) and Jahmir Smith (12.8 ppg) form a talented backcourt. Forward Ky Gilliam is much improved from his sophomore season, averaging 10 points and contributing rebounds and block shots. Forward Jayden Llanos sparks Spirit with his energy and may be one of South Jersey’s top offensive rebounders. The faith Dhyne had in the Spartans talent made those bizarre early-season losses a little easier to take.
“We talk about having an identity and we’ve preached from the beginning that it has to be defense,” Dhyne said. “We work at it every single day. That’s really propelled us these last few games. We are play our best when we’re in the open floor and in order to do that you have to get steals and stops.”
And after the way things began, Dhyne and the Spartans seem due for a few breaks in the season’s closing weeks.
“We’re facing adversity. We’re facing a test every night,” Dhyne said. “That’s going to help us come playoff time.”
