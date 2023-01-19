Must win: High school sports free agency? Bring it on

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is at it again.

The organization, which governs most state high school sports, is trying to come to grips with the issue of athletes transferring from one school to another.

This time the NJSIAA is trying to take a more clear-cut and lenient approach. The organization on Wednesday proposed giving each athlete one penalty-free transfer during their first six semesters of high school.

The proposal is a solid one, but not enough.

Here’s an idea to simplify the process even further: From July 1 until the first day of fall practice, athletes can transfer anywhere and be eligible immediately in every sport for the upcoming school year. Want to attend four high schools in four years? Be my guest.

Athletes who transfer for any reason — even a bona fide change of residence — after the first day of fall practice must sit 30 days in every sport they play during that school year.

Sounds crazy?

It’s not when you consider the NJSIAA’s history with transfers.

For too long, the NJSIAA has tried to enforce the unenforceable when it comes to transfers.

Athletes and their families have found a way around every rule the NJSIAA has had. Politicians, the state government and the schools themselves also have worked against the NJSIAA’s efforts.

In 2017, the organization passed a rule that said nearly all athletes who transfer must sit the first 30 days of the season. Two months after that measure was passed, the state Department of Education struck it down for being too restrictive.

In 2014, the NJSIAA proposed that all transfers sit the first 45 days of the season and miss the state tournament. The state’s schools voted against that one at the NJSIAA general membership meeting.

In 2008, the NJSIAA implemented a rule that forced some athletes to sit a full year after transferring.

Two years later after much public outcry, the NJSIAA voted overwhelmingly to reverse that policy.

History clearly tells us that nobody connected with New Jersey high school sports wants tougher transfer rules.

Here are some other transfer facts:

The media and schools tend to get hung up on high-profile transfers or multiple athletes who transfer to the same school to create a super team.

NJSIAA officials said Wednesday that 256 athletes had transferred twice or more than during the last three years, which is nearly 3% of all transfers during that period.

The truth is the majority of transfers are normal, every-day athletes. They are a role player on the basketball team, a backup shortstop on the softball team, a soccer substitute. People connected with high school sports are working themselves into a frenzy over an issue that impacts a small percentage of New Jersey athletes.

There are plenty of other reasons to weaken the transfer rules.

When it comes to education and sports, the momentum is with parents and students. Who is anybody to tell an athlete and their parents or guardians where they can attend school and for what reasons? The college transfer portal is all the rage. People would be naïve to think that freedom of movement isn't going to trickle down to high school sports in some form or another.

For decades, schools have clung to the idea that students shouldn't attend a school or transfer for athletic advantage. That's another antiquated idea that needs to go. If schools don’t want parents and athletes attending their schools because of how good their sports teams are, then the state’s high schools should get out of the sports business.

The final factor is the schools themselves are giving athletes more choices than ever. The era of traditional public schools is over, and it's not coming back.

Technical schools can draw students from all over a county. Most of the state’s public high schools are now choice schools, which means students from outside their sending districts can attend. Other public schools accept tuition-paying students from outside of their districts.

All this means that non-public schools aren’t the only ones recruiting athletes these days.

Super teams have been around since I started covering high school sports in the early 1990s. They're not going away any time soon. Athletes have more options than ever these days.

Some say allowing athletes to transfer anywhere they want in the summer would create the equivalent of high school free agency in July and August.

I say let’s stop the charade and hypocrisy and bring it on.