Must win: Former Ocean City baseball standout to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the birth of his new life this summer

Matt Fumo will celebrate the 5th anniversary of what he says was both the worst and best day of his life this summer.

The 2017 Ocean City High School graduate will do so by competing in the New Jersey State Triathlon in West Windsor on July 17. That is remarkable considering what happened on July 20, 2017.

Matt and four buddies went to the beach at the base of the Ocean City-Longport bridge late in the afternoon on that steamy day.

Matt saw another friend race by on a personal watercraft. Just as he had done countless times before, he climbed up on a bridge pillar and dove off in pursuit.

This time, Matt hit a hidden sandbar with such force that he would find sand in his shaggy brown hair for days afterward.

He floated facedown in 3 feet of water, unable to move. Matt could hear his friends laughing and having a good time as water filled his lungs. A friend, Parker Gimbel, eventually flipped him over.

Matt kept repeating the same sentence over and over.

“I’ve ruined my life,” he said. “I’ve ruined my life.”

Now, Matt describes that day as the birth of his new life.

“It gave me a new perspective on life," he said in a phone interview this week. "It can go away so quickly. It’s hard to explain. It just brought me so much closer to the present. Before I was always so stressed about the future and what’s going to happen. But now I know how strong I can be.

“Before the accident, I would say I was really depressed. Now, I’m happier than ever. It’s really a blessing that it happened.”

I first met Matt in April 2018 when I interviewed him for a story on his recovery.

Matt had a completely broken C4 vertebra in the accident. Doctors said he probably would be paralyzed from the neck down.

His recovery even back then was remarkable. There were no obvious physical signs of what he has been through.

But every time he walked or ran, he had to consciously think to put one foot in front of the other. His hands were numb, and his back occasionally ached.

Now 23, Matt has continued to improve. The Upper Township resident often plays volleyball with friends and mixes in racquetball, pickleball and tennis. To train for the triathlon, Matt alternates running and swimming every other day. He bikes about three days a week.

Matt’s dad Frank is a well-known youth baseball coach in Upper Township, and Matt helps out as an assistant. He is pursuing his career as a personal trainer and one day hopes to be life coach/motivational speaker.

“It’s hard to compare before the accident because that was just different,” Matt said. “I would say I could do the same things now (as before the accident) I just have to push a little harder in my mind. I’m just trying to stay as active as I can.”

The triathlon consists of a 1,500-meter swim, a 25.2-mile bike ride and a 6.2 mile run.

“Getting back into sports helped a lot,” he said. “I was trying to think of something to help other people get inspired and way to celebrate my fifth-year anniversary and I thought what better way than to do a triathlon? It’s a test of pretty much everything.

“I want to show people how tough the human brain and body is. I want people to push to be their best selves.”

Athletes are not allowed to listen to music during the race. That will leave Matt plenty of time to be alone with his thoughts. It will be an emotional day. Matt said a lot will be going through his head.

“That day changed the course of my life,” he said. “One of the things I said that day was I just ruined my life. It turned out pretty well.”

