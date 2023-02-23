EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - Maria Edwards couldn’t have had a better time last Saturday and Sunday.

An assistant coach with the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team, Edwards helped the Eagles win the Cape-Atlantic League championship with a 63-60 win over St. Augustine Prep on Saturday.

The Mays Landing resident then celebrated the title - the first in the program’s history - at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville, where she works as an administrator.

“That’s a great weekend,” she said with a laugh. “They (the church members) were more joyful than I was. It was such a high. Everybody was excited for me. They understand what basketball means to me.”

Edwards is in the rare position of being a female coach for a male high school team. She’s been with EHT head coach Cameron Bell since he took over the program seven years ago. Edwards is quick to smile with a warm personality that draws people in and makes them want to be part of a team. She has no problem coaching boys.

“Basketball has always been a part of who I am,” Edwards said. “I was ready for it. I was built for it. I love it. Being able to take somebody from where they are and seeing the growth, both individually and collectively. That’s the best thing ever.”

A 1990 Buena Regional High School graduate, Edwards didn’t start playing basketball until the eighth grade, but she played point guard for the 1988-89 Chiefs, who just like the EHT boys did this season, won the CAL championship. Edwards coached EHT travel youth basketball when Bell was president of EHT Travel Basketball.

‘When I started rebuilding the travel program, she was one of the first coaches that helped me,” Bell said. “She understands what to say to the kids when I can be a little too much for them. She’s a pillar in the community. She’s great in church, and she’s great with the kids.”

Edwards serves as a bridge between Bell and the players.

“Coach Bell is a handful,” senior guard Jay-Nelly Reyes said. “To have her on the bench, she’s like the mom of the team. She has our back. She has coach Bell’s back. She’s always answering questions. She’s a good contributor to the team.”

Edwards keeps a close eye on the players as they shoot around before a game or a practice. She notices who is having a good day and who is having a bad one, who needs a few words to pick them up.

“I might have to go to say something in someone’s ear,” she said. “Spiritually because I’m connected, that helps.”

Edwards uses her point guard skills in her role as church administrator.

“I take the things that I learned as far as being able to know where everybody belongs, seeing everybody in their position, taking that leadership role,” she said. ‘That’s the stuff I do now in life. When I got my position at the church, I deal with 50 million personalities. It’s not a problem because I’m used to that. Basketball is life. If you implement basketball into your life, you’ll see how it crosses over.”

Excitement is building around EHT basketball. The third-seeded Eagles were scheduled to host 11th-seeded ACIT in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal Thursday. The Eagles are in pursuit of their first-ever state title. Edwards can only imagine what the celebration will be like at Mount Zion if that happens.

“We need to go take states,” she said with a laugh, and set them on fire.”