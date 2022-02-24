Must win: Compelling CAL boys basketball final shows the value of league and county tournaments

Coach Paul Rodio’s voice cracked as he spoke in a hallway just outside of the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team’s locker room Wednesday night.

Just minutes before, Hermits sophomore point guard Semaj Bethea had sank a running shot from just over halfcourt at the buzzer to give St. Augustine a 42-40 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal at Millville.

Rodio is in his 45th season with 990 career wins. But it was easy to see what this victory meant. St. Augustine will meet Mainland Regional for the CAL title Noon Saturday at Absegami.

This past fall Rodio nearly died. He battled a pair of blood clots in his aorta. One of them broke off and traveled to his right leg. He underwent emergency surgery.

“It ranks as one of the better games and endings (of my career),” Rodio said after Wednesday’s win. “It’s hard for me to voice my emotions completely. Laying in a hospital bed and hoping to get to this point. I told everybody in the hospital that I just hope I can come back, and now we’re in a championship game.”

The CAL began to play its current title game in 1992. The league started its current tournament in 2012.

This Saturday’s final is one of the most compelling in league history. It’s an example of why every New Jersey league or county should play a tournament.

Not only do you have Rodio and what he’s survived, there’s also Mainland Regional’s stunning tournament run.

The eighth-seeded Mustangs beat top-seeded Egg Harbor Township 50-39 in last Friday’s first round. Mainland then beat fourth-seeded St. Joseph Academy 45-35 in Wednesday’s semifinal.

Since the tournament expanded to eight teams in 2013, no previous No. 8 seed had ever won a game.

The Mustangs, who start four sophomores, are enjoying every moment of their shocking success. The Mustangs are in the CAL title game for the first time in the program’s history.

“The thing that gave us the greatest sense of pride is that we’re the only public school (in the semifinals),” Mainland coach Danny Williams said. “Everyone thought for sure that EHT would be the public school that would be there.

“It’s just guys from the three towns (Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield) going up and down the bike path, deciding to slap on the jersey of their school instead of forming an all-star team. We’re not this AAU program that some of these other places that draw from everywhere are. So let’s go show them was these three little towns can do.”

The CAL tournament is one of the best things the league has ever done. It has spread to other sports, such as soccer, and volleyball and this spring baseball and softball.

The basketball tournament helps teams get ready for the state tournament by making them play single-elimination games. The rest of South Jersey – expect for the Tri-County Conference which also has a tournament – tries to simulate that atmosphere in the final weeks of the regular season. The CAL experiences it for real.

I bet the Egg Harbor Township boys basketball team learned a valuable lesson in its loss to Mainland that will make EHT better in next week’s South Jersey Group IV tournament.

Finally, the CAL tournament is about creating memories that last lifetime.

Bethea will never forget his buzzer-beater Wednesday night.

Rodio will never forget what he’s been through and what Saturday's game means to him and his program.

The Mustangs will never forget how they’ve stunned the South jersey basketball community.

More memories will be Saturday.

That’s what high school sports is all about.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.