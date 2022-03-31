Must win: Chris Ford celebrates NJSIAA Hall of Fame induction and another Villanova final four

Chris Ford practically held a family reunion last week.

The former Holy Spirit High School, Villanova University and NBA standout was inducted into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

“It’s still nice,” Ford, 73, said this week, “to be recognized and honored. It was just a wonderful day."

Ford was one of 18 athletes, coaches and contributors inducted during the ceremony at the Westin Princeton at Forrestal Village. The honorees were selected by a statewide committee of journalists and both active and retired school administrators. Student ambassadors from current high schools read the profile and accomplishment of each inductee.

All of Ford and his wife Kathy’s four children and six of their seven grandchildren attended. All in all, 18 people were in Ford’s party.

“The four-month old (granddaughter) couldn’t make it,” Ford said with a laugh. “The rest of the entire clan was there. It was really nice to see. It doesn’t happen that often anymore. My family thoroughly enjoyed it. We couldn’t say enough about the NJSIAA. They made it a special moment for each and every person (inducted).”

I was a member of the committee of journalists and both active and retired school administrators that voted on the inductees.

Just before the pandemic struck the NJSIAA decided to reinvigorate its Hall of Fame by expanding the selection committee to get more statewide representation and inducting more athletes. Ford, 73, is the first Atlantic County athlete to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

What struck me during the meeting where candidates were discussed was just how talented New Jersey athletes are.

Among those inducted with Ford on Sunday were Joetta Clark Diggs, a four-time U.S. Olympian track and field standout, and former NFL players Kenny Jackson, Tony Siragusa and Andre Tippett. Ford mentioned that his son Chris Jr., who is the Atlantic City athletic director and a lifelong New England Patriots fan, was thrilled to me Tippett.

“There were a lot of great people,” Ford said. “It was interesting to hear about them all and what they’ve contributed to the sports scene in the entire state of New Jersey.”

Ford, who lives in Egg Harbor Township in the winter and Margate in the summer, is one of the most accomplished athletes ever to graduate from a Cape-Atlantic League school.

He grew up in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City. His basketball career began on the court of St. Michael’s Dante Hall.

A 1968 Holy Spirit graduate, Ford, 6-foot-5 guard, averaged a Cape-Atlantic League record 33 points per game as a senior. He finished with 1,507 career points, which is still a school record. His Spartans class was the first to attend all four years at Spirit’s current location in Absecon.

After Spirit, Ford played for Villanova from 1969 to 1972 and helped lead the Wildcats to the NCAA championship game against UCLA in 1971. He finished his Villanova career with 1,433 points.

Ford scored 7,314 career points in his 11 seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics. Ford made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979. After he retired, Ford went on to coach the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

He still gets recognized often in local gyms and restaurants, a fact that impresses his grandchildren.

“I’ve been around for a long time in a lot of different areas,” he said. “I’m fortunate people still remember me. It’s still nice for people to come up and say ‘Hey, when I was a little kid I saw you play.’ ”

The induction was just part of a big weekend for Ford. Last Saturday, Ford watched on television as Villanova beat Houston 50-44 to advance to this weekend’s Final Four.

Ford is close with Villanova coach Jay Wright.

“My complaint with Jay,” Ford said with a laugh, “is I’m sitting on the edge of my seat pulling my hair out. Every game is a thriller. It’s great to see. The ball moves from side to side. It’s a pleasure to watch the game be played that way.

“If you wore the (Villanova) jersey at any time, Jay wants you to come back to campus. He makes it feel like you’re still part of what’s going on.”

Sunday’s induction was another way Ford’s basketball life has come full circle. He spent plenty of time in local gyms this winter watching his grandson Chris Ford IIII, a promising freshman player with Egg Harbor Township.

“To go back to Holy Spirit not much has changed,” Ford said. “The (gym) floor and bleachers has changed, but it’s still the same facility. The kids get to see some pictures of me around there. They say, ‘You had a lot more hair and look at those shorts!’ ”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.