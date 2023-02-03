Coach Paul Rodio of the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team barely had any time to enjoy the Hermits’ win over Atlantic City on Monday.

Moments after that game ended, the Hermits were already plotting their trip to Ocean City to play the Red Raiders on Tuesday night.

This week, St. Augustine played Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. They also play Saturday.

That was on top of playing Friday and Saturday last week.

“It’s ridiculous anymore,” Rodio said.

St. Augustine isn’t the only team gasping for air.

This week Atlantic City played Monday and Tuesday and Thursday. The Vikings also have games Friday and Sunday.

Middle Township girls coach John Leahy said the Panthers have had such a busy game schedule that they have held back-to-back practices just once since the season began. All over South Jersey basketball coaches say when it comes to practice they resemble NBA teams. They just hold walk-throughs.

The busy schedules are a result of changes the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association made to the 2022-23 athletic calendar. The NJSIAA’s goal was a good one — to give student athletes a much-needed break between seasons.

But the busy basketball season is an unintended consequence that should be tweaked for the 2023-24 school year.

The schedule revisions that need to be made are simple, but to understand them one has to review the changes the NJSIAA made for this season.

The NJSIAA eliminated the Tournament of Champions (no argument here) and shortened the basketball season by a week.

This season will end on March 5. The NJSIAA is allowing teams to play regular season games up to that date even though the state tournament begins Feb. 20.

The NJSIAA allowed teams to play 24 regular season games this season. Schools could play an additional four games, but only if they were a part of a county or league tournament. In essence, teams could play 28 games — up two from last season — before the state tournament begins.

Here’s where changes need to be made.

Few teams, if any, are going to play regular season games after the state tournament begins. This concept happens occasionally in spring baseball but does not translate to basketball.

A team might play one extra regular season contest after being eliminated from a playoffs, if a player was closing in on a personal milestone, such as 1,000 career points. But in today’s high school world, when a team is eliminated from the state tournament, the season is over. Everyone checks out quickly and moves on.

Also, teams involved in league and county tournaments have to finish the majority of their regular season schedule by the time those competitions begin for seeding purposes. The Cape-Atlantic League Tournament starts Tuesday. County tournaments are already underway.

Finally, the top programs are always going to play the maximum number of games allowed. They want to give their players the most opportunities.

This season’s busy schedule has taken its toll.

Many of the CAL’s top players missed games this week with non-COVID illnesses. Many players are just worn down.

The answer is simple. The following steps should be implemented or reviewed:

Don’t allow regular season games to be played after the state tournament begins, but add a week back to the regular season. For example, that would mean the current season would end March 12. County, league and the state playoffs would start a week later.

The added week would really only impact the 40 boys and 40 girls teams still involved in the state tournament at that point. The seasons for the rest of the state — more than 300 boys and more than 300 girls teams — would be over in late February or early March at the latest.

Don’t want to add a week to the end of the season than allow teams to hold tryouts the week before Thanksgiving and officially start practice the Monday of Thanksgiving week. This would allow teams to start the season four or five days earlier. This idea makes sense, especially since most high schools are finished with football by the first week of November because of the decline of Thanksgiving football games.

Even better than start and end dates, is mandating breaks for athletes during the season.

Once January begins and schools return from holiday break, teams should be mandated to have one weekend day off each week. You play Saturday, you’re off Sunday. You play Sunday, you’re off Saturday. This would allow student athletes to get away from their sport for at least a day.

Finally, the number of regular season games teams are allowed to play should be reduced to 21 or 22 regular season games plus four in a county or state tournament. This would be a total of 25 or 26 games instead of 28.

The NJSIAA’s heart was in the right place when it shortened the basketball season. I have no doubt the organization will review the changes after the season and do what is in the best interest of the student athletes.

One thing is certain, changes need to be made.

And one factor needs to be remembered. It hasn’t snowed this winter. Imagine what would have happened to schedules if a storm wiped out a few days of play.

“By pushing everything together,” Rodio said after the Atlantic City win, “at some point, everybody has (the hectic schedule) we have now. Twenty four games is a pretty good number. It just needs to be extended out. What we’re doing now is too much.”