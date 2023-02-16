Coach Paul Rodio of the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team called Cameron Bell when he took over the Egg Harbor Township High School program seven years ago.

With five state championships and more than 1,000 career wins, Rodio is one of the most successful coaches in New Jersey high school history. At the time, Bell had yet to coach a high school game.

“Paul didn’t have to do that,” Bell said of the call. “He’s such a great man, great person and such a kind-hearted person. I remember the conversation like it was yesterday. He said ‘Coach Bell, you are the Rutgers of South Jersey. You have to find a way to keep your kids in Egg Harbor Township. If you can do that, you’ll be just fine.’ ”

Five years later in the fall of 2021, Bell picked up the telephone and called Rodio, who was at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia to recover from emergency surgery to remove blood clots in his chest.

“My message to him was, ‘Hey coach, you’re going to be alright,’ ” Bell said. “ ‘We all love you and appreciate you and you’re in the greatest hands there possibly are because I’ve been there.’ ”

St. Augustine (23-4) and Egg Harbor Township (22-5) play 2 p.m. Saturday for the Cape-Atlantic League championship at Egg Harbor Township.

This is a story of two coaches, who at very different ages saw their lives change after both nearly died.

Bell, 46, remembers March 14, 1997.

He was a 19-year-old student at Cheyney University in Philadelphia. He fell 85-feet off a dormitory ledge and fractured his neck. Bell says with a laugh that the details of the fall are now “off-the-record,” but he landed on his feet.

“The pressure came up, traveled through my body,” he said. “I flipped over and fractured my neck. I was a C6-C7 fracture.”

Bell was paralyzed from the waist down for a little more than three months. He regained the ability to walk at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

“They didn’t think I would ever walk at first,” he said, “and then one day, I could feel my big toe start to wiggle.”

Bell tells his story to every class he teaches.

“The person you know now doesn’t exist without that accident,” Bell said. “It made me appreciate so many things, so much more. It also made me realize how many things aren’t as important as being kind to people, being honest and truthful and considerate to others. I wake up every day, and it’s the greatest day ever.”

Rodio's health scare happened on Oct. 1, 2021. He developed blood clots in his chest. One of them broke off and traveled to his right leg. He underwent emergency surgery. If the clot had traveled to his bran, who knows what the outcome would have been.

Rodio, 70, said one of the reasons he called Bell seven years ago was because that’s what older coaches did for him when he started nearly more than 45 years ago.

“I wasn’t trying to be a big shot,” Rodio said. “I just thought as a guy who’s been in (coaching) for a long time that I would reach out and tell him anything that he needed, if I could help him in any way. I wanted to be open for him to call me.

“When I first came in, Jim Mogan (of Sacred Heart) put his arm around me and helped me. Art Dipatri, who was at Paul VI at the time, reached out to me. Pete Johnson at Bishop Eustace. They helped me out. I said if I ever got to that position, I would try to be that guy. I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be in it, but until I’m done I’m going to try and reach out and help as many people as I can.”

Rodio and Bell’s relationship has grown from that first call.

Through the years, Bell has sent his son 13-year-old Jalen to Rodio’s basketball camps. The call Bell made to Rodio after his surgery meant a lot to the Hermits coach.

“I just thought I had reached him as a friend,” Rodio said. “Forget about the competition, we’re going to have a war Saturday. I get it. But I really felt good about our friendship.”

Rodio took it slow last season after his surgery. This year, he’s more like his old self, standing during games and letting his players and the officials know exactly what he’s thinking.

But he acknowledges what he went through has changed him.

“I have gotten more out of it,” he said. “It does mean a lot more to me today than it did a year and half ago. I appreciate how much I have.”

Now, don’t get the idea that Rodio and Bell are just happy to be there Saturday. Both want to win. Egg Harbor Township is seeking the first CAL title in the program’s history. St. Augustine, one of the state’s most successful programs, hasn’t won the CAL since 2017.

“When Saturday afternoon comes, I’m playing to win,” Bell said. “I’m not thinking, ‘I’m so happy to be here.’ ”

But what the two coaches have been through will help them relish a little bit more every make, every miss, every rebound and every whistle.

“It makes me appreciate just the opportunity,” Bell said. “After (the game) is over, I will look back and say just the sheer fact that I got to this point after what happened to me 25 years ago is an amazing story. I persevered, and here I am.”