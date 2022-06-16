Must win: A joyous high school year shows the value of the team

The high school sports season ends Saturday.

I’ll be at the outdoor track and field Meet of Champions at Franklin High School. The state public school baseball finals will be played at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

The best word I can use to describe the year is joyful.

Things took a big step toward returning after normal.

It seems like years ago but let’s remember there were no spring sports in 2020 because of the pandemic. The 2020 fall and winter seasons were curtailed with few, if any, spectators and no sectional or state championships.

Here are a few of my favorite days of the 2021-22:

A coach’s mad dash

The Millville High School football team finished one of the best seasons in school history with a 45-35 win over Winslow Township in the South/Central Group IV regional championship at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium on Dec. 5.

Thunderbolts Coach Dennis Thomas of the Millville High School football team grabbed the trophy and sprinted toward the end zone.

With the rest of the Thunderbolts in pursuit, he dove across the goal line.

The moment typified the enthusiasm seen on high school footballs field all over South Jersey during the season.

A coach returns to the sideline

The matchup between the St. Augustine Prep and Lower Cape May boys basketball teams was one of the most anticipated of the 2021-22 season’s opening weekend.

Few expected Hermits coach Paul Rodio to coach the Dec. 18 game after he underwent emergency surgery Oct. 1 because of blood clots in his chest.

Yet, he was on the bench.

Rodio coached the whole season and in 2022-23 he will pursue career win No. 1,0000

A great day to be a Mustang

Cohen Cook sprinted from the court the moment the final buzzer of the Cape-Atlantic League title game sounded.

The Mainland Regional High School sophomore was afraid of getting interviewed.

But, when you spark the greatest underdog run in CAL Tournament history and the biggest upset in CAL title game history, there’s no hiding. Cook scored 26 points to propel the eighth-seeded Mustangs to a 58-56 win over second-seeded St. Augustine Prep on Feb. 26. Cook finished 10 of 22 from the field and three of four from 3-point range.

After the boys game, the Mainland girls also won the CAL title.

The top-seeded Mustangs beat Wildwood Catholic 54-38. The Mainland girls would go on to win the South Jersey Group III championship.

“The one thing that I think people fail to grasp about our team is the chemistry,” senior Camryn Dirkes said. “We’re all such great friends. We genuinely enjoy hanging out with each other. You can’t create something like that. It’s either there or it’s not.”

EHT softball wins South Jersey title

The Egg Harbor Township softball team won plenty of big games.

None bigger than the 7-3 win over Kingsway Regional on May 28 that gave the Eagles the South Jersey Group IV championship.

EHT coach Kristi Troster described the Eagles as magical unicorns who played with some spicy mojo.

“They are just fantastic people,” Troster said, “and are so talented at softball.”

I picked these four days for a reason.

For me, they brought home the biggest lessons I took from the 2021-22 season.

High School sports is fun. It's about coaches having impact on player's lives.

But most of all it's about relationships and friendships between teammates that can last years beyond when the final game is played.

Teams that reach that potential - be that a few wins, a .500 record or a championship - like each other. They are friends.

It sounds simple.

It’s not.

And every time it’s spotted, it should be celebrated.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.