Must win: A coach's son becomes a head coach

The inevitable finally happened for Kamron Warner.

Oakcrest High School announced this week that Warner is its new boys basketball coach.

“I just want to take on new challenges,” Warner said. “I’m a person who always things growth comes when you step outside your comfort zone. I thought it was the right time to make that move and take on this new challenge and this new journey.”

Warner, 36, has been working toward being a head coach for decades. He grew up around the game and now works at Covenant House in Atlantic City and as a paraprofessional at Absegami.

Warner’s father Butch was a Pleasantville assistant under the legendary coach Ken Leary, who won 519 games and three state championships with the Greyhounds. Butch then became Pleasantville’s head coach from 2000-2005 and again from 2016-2021.

Kamron sat on the bench as a child and watched Pleasantville win back-to-back state Group II titles in 1995-96. To many people, that was the golden era of South Jersey basketball.

“My dad would take me to the gym,” Warner said. “Being around that era of basketball, the huddles, the locker rooms. Being a coach’s on, I always had a different perspective of the game. I got it from a coach’s perspective because I had to go home with it.”

Warner later excelled as a player for Pleasantville, A 2004 graduate, he finished with 1,850 career points. Warner went to star at Rider University, graduating in 2008.

He got hands on experience as an assistant during his father’s second tenure as Pleasantville head coach.

“I had a front row seat,” Warner said.

Warner does not step into an easy situation. Oakcrest is rebuilding. The Falcons finished 6-17 last season and last had a winning season when they finished 13-9 in 2017-18. Warner heard about the job opening in South Jersey basketball circles.

“Once I heard the word, I jumped right on it,” he said. “It was awesome experience going through the interview process. Everything just felt right.”

Oakcrest is located in Mays Landing, which is home to several outstanding athletes. Oakcrest sometimes battles a perception problem when it comes to attracting athletes, because it is one of the oldest schools in Atlantic County.

“I see a lot of potential there,” Warner said. “A lot of that is keeping the kids in the district. I want to bring and energy and excitement to the program that can be infectious.”

Warner describes the style he wants the Falcons to play as controlled chaos. Pleasantville was famed for playing at a fast-pace.

“I want Oakcrest basketball to be exciting,” he said. “I want it to be fun. I want our kids to go out there and play hard. I want it to be fun to play hard. I want us to get up down. I want us to be an exciting brand of basketball but also disciplined. I want our kids to play for each other. I think basketball is fun that way.”

This is a time of transition for CAL basketball. Warner is the latest person who played in the late 1990s and early 2000s to get a head coaching job.

There’s Randy Dean of Cedar Creek, Anthony Raffa of Wildwood Catholic, Kyle Dhyne of Holy Spirit, and Paul Rodio of St. Joseph Academy.

“It’s fun to see. It’s exciting,” Warner said. “Now, the dynamics of the CAL is changing. It’s a time of transition. I can’t wait to see how it unfolds and how Oakcrest fits into that picture.”

