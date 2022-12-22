Must win: 70 years later, Fran St. John still devoted to Wildwood Catholic

Fran St. John first walked into the Wildwood Catholic High School gymnasium in 1952.

He's more or less never left.

St. John, 83, graduated from the North Wildwood school in 1956. He captained the Crusaders' boys basketball team and later coached the boys and girls teams. St. John is currently an assistant with the girls team, a perennial Cape-Atlantic League power.

And on Monday night, the school, now known as Wildwood Catholic Academy, honored St. John’s 50-plus years of coaching loyalty by naming the basketball court at the school’s Sister Mary Ellen Ford gym after him.

“Sometimes I ask myself what am I doing here,” St. John said this past week. “I’ve been doing it for so long. That’s what I do. I just like it so much. I want to be a part of it.”

Around Wildwood Catholic, everyone refers to St. John as “Saint.” He grew up in Cape May and took over as the Wildwood Catholic boys coach in 1968. He won 306 games and led the boys team to the 1981 and 1988 South Jersey Parochial B championships and the 1969 and 1992 CAL titles.

St. John took over the girls program in 2000 and won 146 games in 11 seasons.

“In the eighth grade, I went over to see Wildwood Catholic,” he said. “I liked what I saw, what I heard. That’s the way I look at it now. I like the people there. I’ve made a lot of friends, and most of them are still around and in the area. I don’t see a reason to move and start all over.”

For the past nine seasons, St. John has been an assistant to girls coach Steve DiPatri. The two met in 1998 when DiPatri coached the Sacred Heart girls and St. John the Wildwood Catholic girls. St. John’s team ran a successful “screen the screener” play to get a shooter open against Sacred Heart. DiPatri immediately stole it, named it Catholic and used it to score eight points to help beat Marist 65-53 in the 2001 state Non-Public B championship game.

“He is Wildwood Catholic,” DiPatri said. “He represents the family and religious base of the school. He’s an absolute gentleman on top of being an absolute plethora of knowledge.”

St. John is a grandfather-type figure to the current Crusaders. He is known to hand a piece of candy or a stick of gum to an anxious player before a big game.

DiPatri still leans on him. Last season, center Ava Vodges went through a slump at the foul line. DiPatri had St. John work with her. Vodges came out of the slump and made critical free throws to help Wildwood Catholic beat rivals OLMA and Middle Township.

St. John has a timeless philosophy for dealing with players.

“The first thing I do is show them respect,” he said. “If I have something to say, I keep myself under control and tell them what I think they need to do. I do it in a respectful manner. I think (the players) respect that and in turn are respectful to me.”

The court-naming ceremony was an emotional one for St. John. His wife, Jeanette, and son, Jeff, attended. So did many of St. John’s former students and players. The fans gave him a 45-second standing ovation.

“It was a good feeling,” he said, “especially with the crowd there. It was an exciting night for me and my family.”

St. John’s career is a reminder of a simpler time in high school sports. There was an era when every high school community had a coach with his longevity.

No more.

Too often in today’s world, coaches are measured by wins and losses and not by the impact they’ve had on the players and schools to whom they’ve devoted professional lives.

“Saint is a deeply religious, spiritual man,” DiPatri said. “He’s touched by the way people see his legacy. It speaks to older generations. So many people are so quick to be in one job and jump to the next.”

And St. John isn’t done yet. The Crusaders are again a contender for the CAL championship this season. St. John has no intention of going anywhere anytime soon.

“This is just the start,” he said. “I’m going to keep it going for as long as I can.”