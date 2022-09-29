Must win: 100 years of Holy Spirit football memories with more to come

Sean Burns knew practically from the moment he was born that he would attend and play football for Holy Spirit High School.

Several of Burns’ family members were Spartans, including his father Kevin, grandparents and plenty of aunts and uncles.

As a 3-year-old, Sean, now Spirit’s senior quarterback, remembers seeing the Spartans beat Immaculata 26-13 to complete an undefeated season and win the state Non-Public III title at Rutgers University in 2007.

“I watched them win the state championship,” Sean said, and going out on the field was awesome when I was little.”

Plenty of Spartans past, present and future share Sean's story.

Holy Spirit is celebrating its 100th anniversary as a school in 2022-23. Football has been at the school’s core since the beginning. Spirit has had success in plenty of sports, but first and foremost it’s known as a “football school.”

It’s earned that reputation not only because of wins and championships but just as importantly because of what the program has meant and still means to the people who have played and coached at the Absecon school.

“I think football is an exact model of what Holy Spirit is,” current coach and 2011 graduate Andrew DiPasquale said. “It’s nothing done by an individual. Everything is based off a team. That’s what Holy Spirit is. It’s just special. Holy Spirit knows how important high school football is to kids.”

Holy Spirit celebrated its past with a centennial Mass last Sunday. The school was founded on Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City in 1922 before moving to its present location on New Road in Absecon in 1964.

The Spartans football team finished 7-2 in 1922, under coach Nick Dirago. Their first game was a 13-6 loss to the Atlantic City sophomores.

There have been plenty of big moments since.

The Spartans have won 11 state or sectional titles since the high school football playoffs began in 1974.

Their Thanksgiving rivalry with Atlantic City, which was once played before 10,000 fans in Boardwalk Hall, began in 1926.

Spirit has featured some of the top players and coaches in South Jersey history, including Stan Marczyk, Lou Paludi, Jim Gallagher, Ed Byrnes and Bill Walsh.

The Spartans have also had their share of NFL success. William Green, a 1999 Spirit graduate, ran for more than 800 yards as a Cleveland Browns rookie running back in 2002. Quarterback and 2011 graduate Joe Callahan played for the Green Bay Packers. Greg Roman, a 1990 graduate, is the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator.

Spirit’s modern-day football tradition began with Paludi, an Atlantic City graduate who led the Spartans to a 54-11-3 record in seven seasons from 1968-1975.

For the nearly 50 years since then, Spirit coaches have more often than not been graduates of the school.

It doesn’t seem to work any other way.

“It’s so tradition based,” DiPasquale said. “It’s hard to explain. Once you experience it, you understand it. The football program helps people throughout so many stages of their lives. All you want to do is give back.”

What Holy Spirit football does best is breathe life into memories. The Spartans stadium is named after Byrnes, who is the winningest coach in school history with 101 victories. He died of a heart attack in 1995. Few people connected with the program now were around to see him on the sidelines dressed in his customary gold shirt and shorts no matter what the weather.

Yet, they all feel like they know him

The same goes for Walsh, who coached the 2007 team and died of ALS in 2019.

The school rallied around Walsh forming a “Walshy’s Warriors” support group. Sean Burns takes the field for each game with a “Walshy’s Warriors” towel tucked in his belt.

“The stories are so similar from coach to coach,” DiPasquale said. “This was their life. They loved it.”

The Spartans (4-1) hosts Clearview (1-4) at 6 p.m. Friday. The memories continue to be made.

“I think we’re one of the toughest teams that there is,” Sean Burns said. “We might be the biggest team. We might not be the most gifted team, but we go out there and go play hard every week. It’s awesome to be a part of it.”