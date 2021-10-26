Morgan scores four goals to lead Cedar Creek: Late Tuesday roundup

Corinne Morgan scored four goals to lead the Cedar Creek High School girls soccer team to a 4-3 win over visiting Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Tuesday.

Morgan score two goals in each half.

Alina Alcantara had two assists for the Pirates (7-8), and Abby Winterbottom and Quinlan Branca each had one. Gianna Thomas recorded the win with 11 saves.

For OLMA (6-6-2), Gianna Patitucci, Olivia Fiocchi and Addison Mello each scored, and Carley Volkmann and Sophia Curcuru each had assists. Elizabeth Giamboy made 10 saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ACIT 2, Camden Tech 0: The Red Hawks won with set scores of 25-10 and 25-12.

Grace Speer led ACIT (10-12-1) with six kills and three blocks. Sophia LaPorta had two kills, three digs, seven service points and five aces. Olivia Magro added three kills and two aces, and Abbigail Sibley had four service points and three aces.

Myla Domazet added two kills, two blocks and four service points. Lindsay Fittipaldi had six assists, and Makenna Ditzel had four assists.

For Camden Tech (4-13), Gabrielle Walker had four kills.

GCIT 2, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0: GCIT (21-5) won 25-17, 25-15. For OLMA (10-8), Sophia Sacco had three kills and two service points, and Madison Palek added two kills and two blocks. Lara Barrasso contributed five assists, four service points and two aces, and Riane Regucera had four digs. Ivy Jaep and Alice Cawley each had three digs.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

