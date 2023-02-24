LINWOOD — The Moorestown High School boys basketball team benefitted from the random and sometimes quirky nature of the state tournament Friday night.

The ball literally bounced in its direction.

Josh Byrd sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer as fourth-seeded Moorestown beat top-seeded Mainland Regional 32-29 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal.

Byrd caught an inbounds pass with 10 seconds left. The guard began to drive to the basket with five seconds left.

As he drove to the basket, Byrd dribbled the ball off his back heel. The ball could have rolled in any direction. It headed backwards. Byrd was able to scramble, recover the ball, pivot to face the basket and shoot a desperation 3-pointer as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

It went in.

Byrd’s basket ended a defensive struggle in which open shots were few and far between. Mainland is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Moorestown is No. 8.

Mainland rallied from a 27-21 fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime when Tim Travagline made one of two foul shots with 1:07 left.

Byrd led Moorestown with 13. Travagline scored a game-high 14 for Mainland.

Moorestown (22-7) advances to Monday’s South Jersey final against the winner of Friday’s semifinal between Absegami and Ocean City.

Mainland (24-4) ends with a school record for wins in a season.