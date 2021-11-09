Moorestown beats O.C. for S.J. Group III field hockey title

Moorestown was ranked sixth in the Elite 11 early in the year. The Quakers then fell to seventh and 10th before falling out of the rankings with losses. But Moorestown played its best field hockey when it counted most and easily won three South Jersey Group III games to reach Tuesday’s final.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Moorestown is a solid team with a great history,” Burke said. “Their losses this year came against outstanding teams.”

O.C. senior forward Carly Hanin led the Red Raiders with 25 goals and had seven assists this season.

“We played a really good team today. We played well, but we didn’t finish,” said Hanin, a 17-year-old senior and Margate resident. “We had a great season and accomplished most of our goals.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I was able to score so much, but we had a lot of good players helping me and two other strong forwards (Tricia Nicoletti and Julia Neff).”

The teams went back and forth in the first half. Moorestown had a great passing game, and Ocean City seemed a bit more aggressive. Ally Leeds made some big defensive plays for the Red Raiders, and Paige Hummel did the same for Moorestown.