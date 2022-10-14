 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
(3) MOORESTOWN 4, (2) MAINLAND REG. 1 GIRLS TENNIS

Moorestown beats Mainland in S.J. semifinals

  • 0

LINWOOD — The South Jersey Group III semifinal girls tennis match between Mainland Regional High School and rival Moorestown took nearly two hours to complete Friday.

The two teams battled it out, especially in three matches that went back and forth.

Moorestown (11-4), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, won the match 4-1 to give the Mustangs their first loss of the season. Mainland, the defending S.J. Group III champion and No. 2 in the Elite 11, fell to 13-1 on the season.

“We knew it would be a really tough match, and it was,” Mainland coach Kathy Yohe said. “The girls fought to the end, and I’m proud of them. Moorestown is a very good team. They have freshmen at first and third singles, and they’re very strong.

“But I’m happy that our girls competed well. It’s hard to believe none of the matches went to three sets, because it took a while.”

People are also reading…

Moorestown advanced to meet the top seed and host Shawnee, the No. 1 team in the Elite 11, on Tuesday at a time to be determined for the South Jersey Group III title.

The Mustangs’ season is also far from over. Mainland still has six Cape-Atlantic League matches left. The Mustangs are 10-0 in the CAL American Conference but have yet to clinch the title. The South Jersey Individual Championships start next weekend, and the CAL Individual Championships will be held Oct. 25-27.

“We’re hoping to finish out strong in the league and in the CAL and South Jersey tournaments,” Yohe said.

Mainland’s unbeaten first doubles team of Elizabeth Ong and Marlee Campbell were in one of the three matches that went a long time, along with second and third singles. Ong and Campbell beat Moorestown’s Priya Panganamamula and Isabella Mocchia 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 in the Mustangs’ only win. Campbell, a sophomore, and Ong, a junior are 14-0 this season.

“Marlee and Elizabeth are having a great season,” Yohe said. “They’re really nice girls and hard workers. They did a great job.”

Campbell and Ong both said it was their longest match of the season.

“In a tough match you have to keep your head in the game,” said Campbell, a 16-year-old Linwood resident. “It’s a team game, but you have to concentrate on yourself no matter what’s going on around you.”

Ong said it really helped to win the tiebreaker to take the first set.

“The first set was very stressful and it felt good to win it,” said Ong, also a 16-year-old Linwood resident. “The team didn’t win today, but I think everyone played their best.”

Quakers freshman Alana Lee showed her talent at first singles with powerful serves and returns in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Mainland sophomore Christina Htay.

Moorestown’s Erica Zhang and Mainland’s Maddie Dennis played a highly competitive match, with both showing their skill. Zhang won 6-4, 6-4. Dennis, a junior, got it to game point to almost make it 5-5 in the second set, but Zhang rallied to win the game and the match.

Joe Ho, another Moorestown freshman, beat Mainland junior Samantha Goldberg 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in third singles in another excellent match. In the second doubles match, Moorestown’s Eva Hinke and Emma Rabenou won by default over Mainland senior Emma Savov and freshman Ana Kilibarda. The Quakers won the first set 7-5, and the Mustangs retired because a player wasn’t feeling well.

“It was a tough match. Mainland is really good, and they gave us all we could handle,” Moorestown coach Steve Dickerson said. “We always expect a tough match with them.

“Our freshmen at first and third singles are tremendous, they’re competitors. We’ve switched at second doubles, but they played well. We’re looking forward to (meeting Shawnee).”

+2 
082821-pac-spt-tennis

Yohe

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School football team regained the momentum in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 23-14 on Friday.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News