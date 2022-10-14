Moorestown beats Mainland in S.J. semifinals

LINWOOD — The South Jersey Group III semifinal girls tennis match between Mainland Regional High School and rival Moorestown took nearly two hours to complete Friday.

The two teams battled it out, especially in three matches that went back and forth.

Moorestown (11-4), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, won the match 4-1 to give the Mustangs their first loss of the season. Mainland, the defending S.J. Group III champion and No. 2 in the Elite 11, fell to 13-1 on the season.

“We knew it would be a really tough match, and it was,” Mainland coach Kathy Yohe said. “The girls fought to the end, and I’m proud of them. Moorestown is a very good team. They have freshmen at first and third singles, and they’re very strong.

“But I’m happy that our girls competed well. It’s hard to believe none of the matches went to three sets, because it took a while.”

Moorestown advanced to meet the top seed and host Shawnee, the No. 1 team in the Elite 11, on Tuesday at a time to be determined for the South Jersey Group III title.

The Mustangs’ season is also far from over. Mainland still has six Cape-Atlantic League matches left. The Mustangs are 10-0 in the CAL American Conference but have yet to clinch the title. The South Jersey Individual Championships start next weekend, and the CAL Individual Championships will be held Oct. 25-27.

“We’re hoping to finish out strong in the league and in the CAL and South Jersey tournaments,” Yohe said.

Mainland’s unbeaten first doubles team of Elizabeth Ong and Marlee Campbell were in one of the three matches that went a long time, along with second and third singles. Ong and Campbell beat Moorestown’s Priya Panganamamula and Isabella Mocchia 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 in the Mustangs’ only win. Campbell, a sophomore, and Ong, a junior are 14-0 this season.

“Marlee and Elizabeth are having a great season,” Yohe said. “They’re really nice girls and hard workers. They did a great job.”

Campbell and Ong both said it was their longest match of the season.

“In a tough match you have to keep your head in the game,” said Campbell, a 16-year-old Linwood resident. “It’s a team game, but you have to concentrate on yourself no matter what’s going on around you.”

Ong said it really helped to win the tiebreaker to take the first set.

“The first set was very stressful and it felt good to win it,” said Ong, also a 16-year-old Linwood resident. “The team didn’t win today, but I think everyone played their best.”

Quakers freshman Alana Lee showed her talent at first singles with powerful serves and returns in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Mainland sophomore Christina Htay.

Moorestown’s Erica Zhang and Mainland’s Maddie Dennis played a highly competitive match, with both showing their skill. Zhang won 6-4, 6-4. Dennis, a junior, got it to game point to almost make it 5-5 in the second set, but Zhang rallied to win the game and the match.

Joe Ho, another Moorestown freshman, beat Mainland junior Samantha Goldberg 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in third singles in another excellent match. In the second doubles match, Moorestown’s Eva Hinke and Emma Rabenou won by default over Mainland senior Emma Savov and freshman Ana Kilibarda. The Quakers won the first set 7-5, and the Mustangs retired because a player wasn’t feeling well.

“It was a tough match. Mainland is really good, and they gave us all we could handle,” Moorestown coach Steve Dickerson said. “We always expect a tough match with them.

“Our freshmen at first and third singles are tremendous, they’re competitors. We’ve switched at second doubles, but they played well. We’re looking forward to (meeting Shawnee).”