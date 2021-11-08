Moorestown beats Hammonton in sectional semifinal

Fourth-seeded Moorestown scored in the fourth minute of play and added a key goal to make it 2-0 with 20 seconds left in the first half. The Quakers made it 3-0 with 22 minutes left in regulation. Moorestown scored two more goals before Hammonton avoided the shutout.

Lowe scored on a penalty kick into the left corner to make it 5-1 with under five minutes left to play. The junior midfielder finished the season with 11 goals and 11 assists.

"The second goal by them late in the first half really hurt us," Adirzone said. "Once they got the third goal, we started to push things, and they got a couple more."

Junior midfielder Carter Bailey led the Blue Devils this season with 12 goals and 13 assists. Junior forward Gavin West and sophomore forward Marco Schiano each had 11 goals.

"We had nice, balanced scoring this year," Adirzone said. "We went into the season with a lot of talent up top, and we put an extra forward up to add pressure."

Hammonton's Gavin West, Lowe, Bailey, Mike Gehres and goalie Chris Volk have been named first-team CAL American All-Stars by the league's coaches. The Blue Devils will lose three seniors to graduation: Volk and forwards Drew Gollihur and Sernio Aumenta.