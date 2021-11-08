Moorestown beats Hammonton in sectional semifinal

HAMMONTON — The Moorestown High School boys soccer team ended one of Hammonton's greatest seasons Monday.
Moorestown beat top-seeded Hammonton 5-1 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal game.
Hammonton, the Cape-Atlantic League American Division co-champion with Egg Harbor Township, finished 17-6.
"I think we had a great year," Hammonton coach Steve Adirzone said. "This wasn't a great way to end it, but overall it was a very successful season. I think 17 wins is the most ever for the program, and this was the first time we ever got invited to the (South Jersey) Coaches Tournament. We tied for the division title and made the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final. This is the first or second time we were top-seeded in the South Jersey playoffs."
Moorestown (14-6-1) will host 10th-seeded Cherry Hill West on Thursday in the sectional championship game. Cherry Hill West (12-7-1) beat 11th-seeded Toms River South 2-0 Monday in the other semifinal.
Tyler Lowe scored Hammonton's goal late in the game. Chris Volk made nine saves for the Blue Devils.
Robert Intenzo scored two goals and had two assists for Moorestown, and Marc Parellada had two goals and one assist. Juan Giraldo added a goal and an assist. Brian Muhic recorded the win with eight saves. Ethan Arter was also in goal for the Quakers and didn't have a save.
Fourth-seeded Moorestown scored in the fourth minute of play and added a key goal to make it 2-0 with 20 seconds left in the first half. The Quakers made it 3-0 with 22 minutes left in regulation. Moorestown scored two more goals before Hammonton avoided the shutout.
Lowe scored on a penalty kick into the left corner to make it 5-1 with under five minutes left to play. The junior midfielder finished the season with 11 goals and 11 assists.
"The second goal by them late in the first half really hurt us," Adirzone said. "Once they got the third goal, we started to push things, and they got a couple more."
Junior midfielder Carter Bailey led the Blue Devils this season with 12 goals and 13 assists. Junior forward Gavin West and sophomore forward Marco Schiano each had 11 goals.
"We had nice, balanced scoring this year," Adirzone said. "We went into the season with a lot of talent up top, and we put an extra forward up to add pressure."
Hammonton's Gavin West, Lowe, Bailey, Mike Gehres and goalie Chris Volk have been named first-team CAL American All-Stars by the league's coaches. The Blue Devils will lose three seniors to graduation: Volk and forwards Drew Gollihur and Sernio Aumenta.
"It's definitely not the way we wanted it to end, but we had a great season," said Lowe. "We exceeded expectations this year.
"We'll have a lot of people coming back next year, and some jayvees will come up, too. I'm excited about it."
PHOTOS Hammonton vs. Moorestown in soccer playoffs
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
110921-pac-spt-hammonton
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
"It's definitely not the way we wanted it to end, but we had a great season. We exceeded expectations this year." Hammonton junior midfielder Tyler Lowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.