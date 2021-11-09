Moorestown beats O.C. for S.J. Group III field hockey title

OCEAN CITY — The Moorestown High School field hockey team suddenly broke up a scoreless South Jersey Group III championship game against Ocean City on Tuesday.
Moorestown’s Ava Cickavage and Adelae Chierici scored 2 minutes, 1 second apart in the third quarter, and the lead held up as the Quakers won 2-0.
Ocean City, top-seeded and ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, ended its season 20-3. The game, between skilled teams, featured a lot of solid defense.
Second-seeded Moorestown (13-6-1) will meet North Hunterdon at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bordentown Regional High School for the state Group III championship. Top-seeded North Hunterdon beat No. 3 Randolph 3-0 on Tuesday in the North Jersey Group III final.
“We had some scoring chances in the first half and didn’t capitalize,” Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. “If we had some of those chances back, it might have changed the outcome of the game.
“I’m proud of what we accomplished this year. After last year’s season, we lost some great players to graduation, and I think some people wrote us off. There were a lot of holes to fill, but a lot of people stepped up and had breakout years. We won our conference (tying Egg Harbor Township at 15-1 apiece for the Cape-Atlantic League American title) and were one game away from being in the state title game.”
Moorestown was ranked sixth in the Elite 11 early in the year. The Quakers then fell to seventh and 10th before falling out of the rankings with losses. But Moorestown played its best field hockey when it counted most and easily won three South Jersey Group III games to reach Tuesday’s final.
“Moorestown is a solid team with a great history,” Burke said. “Their losses this year came against outstanding teams.”
O.C. senior forward Carly Hanin led the Red Raiders with 25 goals and had seven assists this season.
“We played a really good team today. We played well, but we didn’t finish,” said Hanin, a 17-year-old senior and Margate resident. “We had a great season and accomplished most of our goals.
“Honestly, I don’t know how I was able to score so much, but we had a lot of good players helping me and two other strong forwards (Tricia Nicoletti and Julia Neff).”
The teams went back and forth in the first half. Moorestown had a great passing game, and Ocean City seemed a bit more aggressive. Ally Leeds made some big defensive plays for the Red Raiders, and Paige Hummel did the same for Moorestown.
The game turned quickly with under seven minutes left in the third quarter as Cickavage scored on a corner to make it 1-0. She took the pass and then had a give- and-go with Ava Tilger before firing the go-ahead goal into the left corner.
The effect of that goal was just settling in when the Quakers scored again with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left in the quarter. Chierici, a freshman, came in alone and scored past diving O.C. goalie Taryn Dolka, also a freshman.
From there, the Quakers protected the lead. Goalie Catherine Parker made four saves for the shutout. Dolka made five stops.
“We stuck to the game plan and scored two goals fast,” Moorestown coach Ali Collins said. “That gave us a boost because we’re two evenly matched teams. The first goal brought a big swing in the momentum of play in the third and the fourth quarter. We’ve been focusing on scoring and on finishing on corners, so that was good today.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
