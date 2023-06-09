The Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy 14-8 Friday night in the state Non-Public B championship game in Flemington, Hunterdon County.

Montclair Kimberley, which won its first state Non-Public B title, led 9-7 in the second half before scoring five straight goals in the final 13 minutes.

Top-seeded Holy Spirit, ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, ended its season 14-5. Montclair Kimberley, the No. 2 seed, improved to 16-7.

“They (Montclair Kimberley) won a couple pivotal draws at the end when we were trying to get the ball back,” Holy Spirit coach Kylie Primeau said by telephone afterward. “So in that event, you have to press a little bit, and when you do that, you create space. So it’s easier to drive it. But we didn’t have a choice. We needed to get some points on the board.”

Montclair Kimberley scoring leader Aeryn Curren led the Cougars with five goals and four assists, and Shea Murphy scored twice and added three assists. Maggie Murphy and Maddie Polanskyj both scored twice, and goalie Orly Sedransk made nine saves.

Holy Spirit’s Maddie Abbott and Lauren Cella each scored twice. Hanna Watson scored one and had two assists. Brielle Soltys and Kendall Murphy each tallied once and had one assist. Taylor Lyons scored one. Marissa Gras made three saves.

Lyons, Kendall Murphy and Abbott all scored as the Spartans made it 4-3. But Maggie Murphy scored for the Cougars with 2 minutes, 7 seconds before halftime, and Curren made it 6-3 with 27 seconds left in the half.

Curren and Watson traded goals early in the second half to make it 7-4. Shea Murphy tallied for the Cougars, but Holy Spirit’s Soltys and Cella each scored to cut the lead to 8-6. Curren added her fourth goal of the game, but Spirit’s Abbott scored from Watson to make it 9-7 with under 17 minutes left.

“Our girls worked really hard all the way to the end,” Primeau said. “In my opinion, the game was very evenly matched.

“Overall I’m pretty happy with this group. I’m really proud of them for working hard and getting to the (Cape-Atlantic League) championship and the state final championship.”

Three of Spirit’s losses were to fourth-ranked Ocean City, including 15-6 in the CAL Tournament final May 19.

Primeau said the Spartans should be strong again next spring.

"We're graduating three seniors. We plan on it," she said about the possibility of reaching the 2024 final.

Holy Spirit topped fifth-seeded Saddle River Day 14-6 Tuesday in the Spartans' state Non-Public B semifinal. Montclair Kimberly beat defending state champion and third-seeded Princeton Day 11-8 in its semifinal.

Princeton Day beat Holy Spirit 17-11 last year in the state final.