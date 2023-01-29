Montague's 22 lead Atlantic City to 11th straight win: Late Saturday

Quanirah Montague scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a 54-49 win over Middle Township in a Calvi Electric Girls Basketball Shootout game at Ocean City Intermediate School on Saturday night.

Freshman Taison Parker went 8 for 8 from the foul line to help clinch the victory for the Vikings (12-4), who have won 11 straight.

Bridget Roach chipped in with nine for Atlantic City.

Jada Elston scored 21 and Madison Palek grabbed 10 rebounds for Middle (16-5).

Bridgeton 39, Cedar Creek 24: Adelina Wilks led the host Bulldogs (16-3) with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals. Clar'nayja Acevedo added 10 points, three rebounds and three steals, and Imara James contributed four points and four rebounds. Jamya Mosley scored three points and had four rebounds and three steals, Dayonna McGriff had seven rebounds, three assists and five steals. Bridgeton was up 28-20 after three quarters and outscored Cedar Creek 11-4 in the final eight minutes.

For the Pirates (7-10), Jada Hill scored nine points and had seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Nyasia Hill added six points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks, and Lexi Sears had four points and four rebounds. Kileen McNeill finished with 10 rebounds and eight steals.

Notre Dame 66, Egg Harbor Township 51: Simone Pintinalli had 18 points, three assists and four steals for visiting Notre Dame (13-6). Alayna Ramirez added 16 points, five assists and three steals, and Meghan Connolly scored 15 points and had four rebounds and two steals.

Middletown South 61, Lacey Township 33: Erin Mayerhofer scored 18 points and four rebounds for the visiting Eagles (6-10) and Caitlin White had 14 points. Riley Mahan topped Lacey (3-15) with 17 points and three blocks, and Reece Paget added five points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Brooke Schmidt scored four points, Marissa Flores added three points and two steals, and Brooklynn Bell had four rebounds.

Boys basketball

Wildwood Catholic 50, Williamstown 58: Justin Harper led with 29 points as the Crusaders edged host Williamstown. Wildwood Catholic improved to 6-14, and Williamstown dropped to 9-10.

Tayshawn Jackson scored 10 points, Keishawn Russell added five, and Jimmy Kane and Charlie Dunner each had four. Landon Eaton topped Williamstown with 15 points. Fred Orock scored 11 points, and Cristian Mazzamuto and Josiah Carey both had 10.

Lower Cape May Reg. 72, Cumberland Reg. 34: Macky Bonner scored 23 points for host Lower Cape May (15-3) and had six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Jacob Bey added 16 points, five rebounds and two steals, Ty Bonner finished with 10 points and three rebounds. Mike Cronin scored nine points and had three assists, and Braswell Thomas added eight points and five rebounds.

Ethan Turner scored 17 points for the Colts (5-11). DJ Mosley contributed six points, and Lukas Weist and Qua'Yon Nock had five and four points, respectively.

St. Joseph 54, Eastern 52: Devin Theophile scored in the final minute to propel the Wildcats to the win in this Jeff Coney Classic game at Rancocas Valley.

Theophile finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 14 and Will Spross scored 11 and had three assists and two steals for St. Joe (11-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory.

Camden Catholic 56, Holy Spirit 41: Jayden Llanos led Holy Spirit with 11. Tone Nwobu scored 18 for Camden Catholic.

St. Augustine Prep 55, Moorestown 45: The Hermits rebounded from their Friday night loss to Egg Harbor Township with this win in the Jeff Coney Classic at Rancocas Valley.

St. Augustine rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Moorestown 17-3. Junior forward Elijah Brown finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Hermits (14-4). Semaj Bethea and Ethan Fox each scored 11.