Mina Lockhart's 5 goals leads OLMA past Cedar Creek: Late Thursday roundup

Mina Lockhart scored five goals and added an assist to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls lacrosse team to a 19-7 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Friday.

Lockhart also finished with a game-high 12 draw controls to go with five ground balls.

Anissa Serafine and Rylie Gemberling each scored four for the Villagers (7-5). Bianca Valecce scored three and had an assist. Jenna D'Orio added two assists and scored once. Maggie McMahon and Gabby Celli each scored once. Gabby Eaise added six draw controls and an assist. Lindsey Serafine made seven saves.

Mia McColl and Abby Winterbottom each scored three for the Pirates (5-9). McColl had four draw controls, Winterbottom three. Ryann Aylwin and Mackenzie Smith each added two ground balls. Smith scored once. Aylwin made 13 saves.

Baseball

Lower Cape May Reg. 10, Cape May Tech 0: Jake Kronemeyer went 3 for 4 with three runs, three RBIs and two doubles for the Caper Tigers (4-10). Matt DiCave struck out three in five innings. Hunter Ray tripled, scored and drove in one. Kyle Satt, Evan Shoffler and John Roach each scored two. Evan Golden, Stoffer, Matt DiCave and Kody Lewis each had an RBI.

Donald Seitz singled and doubled for Cape May Tech (8-8). James Murray pitched 42/3 innings and struck out four.

Boys volleyball

Shore Conference Tournament first round

St, John Vianney 2, Pinelands Reg. 0: St. John Vianney (12-3). won by set scores of 25-14, 25-17. Dan Brunke led with nine assists and two dgs for the Wildcats (7-8). Brogan Duelly added five kills. Zack Kay had five assists. Matt Davis had four kills. Connor Bonicky added three kills and two digs.

Josh Hrbosky finished with a game-hgh 26 assists for St. John Vianney.

