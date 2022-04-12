Mina Lockhart scores 4 in OLMA win over Cedar Creek: Late Monday roundup

Mina Lockhart scored four goals to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy lacrosse team to a 15-4 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.

Lockhart added five draw controls and an assist.

Nine OLMA player scored. Fiona Lockhart, Gabby Eaise and Anissa Serafine each scored twice for the Villagers (3-2). Bianca Valecce, Grace McMahon, Gabby Celli, Rylie Gemberling and Jacqueline Carey each scored once. Lockhart and Maggie McMahon each had two ground balls and two draw controls. Gemberling, Serafine, Celli and Lockhart each had an assist. Lindsey Serafine made six saves.

OLMA led 9-2 at halftime.

Mia McColl scored twice for the Pirates (2-3). She added eight draw controls. Abby Winterbottom scored once. Sierra Sketers made nine saves, Mia Simone five. Mackenzie Smith added three ground balls.

Pinelands Reg. 14, Point Pleasant Beach 8: Matilda Ventresca scored four for Point Pleasant Beach (1-3). Reese Auth added three goals. Gina Umek made eight saves. The Wildcats improved to 2-3. No further information was available.

Toms River North 16, Lacey Twp. 14: Kristen Redding and Caitlin Beahm scored six and five goals, respectively for visiting Toms River North (2-3). Gianna Gray made six saves for the victory. For Lacey (4-1), Zoey Smith led with six goals. Madison MacGillivray added three goals and Madelyn Bell had two. Maeve Meehan had seven saves.

Boys lacrosse

No. 1 Southern Reg. 13, No. 8 Clearview Reg. 1: Joey DeYoung scored four for the Rams (5-0), who are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Jake Washco and Jack Kolbe each scored three. Kolbe added two assists. Kurt Falk won 10 of 16 faceoffs. Tyler Murowski, Noah Keenan and Hayden Lucas each scored once. Tyler Sininsky made 13 saves.

Clearview, ranked eighth, fell to 3-2.

Barnegat 10, Brick Memorial 9: Bryan Snowden and Robert Sawicki each scored three for the Bengals (5-2). Aidan Reiser scored twice and added two assists. Luke Tortorici had two assists and scored once. Seth Freiwald had one goal and one assist. Reiser and Kurt Bonin each had nine ground balls. Bonin won eight of his 14 faceoffs. Antonio Frusco won five of seven faceoffs. Lucas Holland made 21 saves.

Henry Lindquist scored three and added two assists for Brick Memorial (3-3).

Boys volleyball

Hammonton 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: The host Blue Devils (3-1) won with set scores of 25-21, 15, 25 and 25-23. Andrew Gollihur had seven kills and 13 digs for Hammonton, and Aiden Nicholls had six kills and 31 digs. Emmanuel Waugh added four kills, 15 blocks and 16 digs. Daniel Sulzner contributed 22 digs, and Francesco Angelastro had five kills, nine digs and 14 assists. EHT fell to 3-3.

Southern Reg. 2, Jackson Memorial 0: The Rams (5-0) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-22. Angelo Addiego led with 20 assists to go with eight service points, six digs, two aces and two blocks. Lucas Kean had nine kills. Drew McNellis added eight service points and six kills. Landon Davis had six service points.

Collingswood 2, ACIT 1: Collingswood won by set scores of 25-14, 23-25, 25-17. For ACIT, George Nikos had 10 digs, seven kills, two assists, one block and one ace. Tim Creelman added 19 assists, three digs and one kill. Carlos Santiago finished with six kills and three blocks.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

