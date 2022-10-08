 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Mina Lockhart scores 3, OLMA remains undefeated in field hockey: Roundup

Mina Lockhart scored three goals to help lead the Our Lady of Mercy field hockey team to a 7-0 victory over Buena Regional High School on Saturday afternoon in Newfield.

The Villagers (9-0) scored five of their seven goals in the first two periods. Tori Ravoni, Isabella Elentrio, Sophia Stultz and MacKenzie Celli each scored once. Mia Leyman, Ravoni, Elentrio and Molly Gallagher each had an assist.

The Chiefs fell to 0-8.

Lacey Twp. 2, Freehold 1: The game was scoreless going into the final period. Delaney Dittenhofer and Zoey Smith each scored for the Lions (9-2-1). Maeve Meehan made two saves.

Sienna Smith scored for the Patriots (6-4), and Samantha Martinho recorded a pair of saves.

Girls volleyball

No. 2 Southern 2, Washington Twp. 0: The Rams (15-0) won by set scores of 25-18 and 25-18. Molly Regulski tallied 18 assists, two kills, two digs, and one service point. Anna Malandro recorded eight digs, five service points, two assists, two aces. Jordyn Hamlin added nine kills, nine digs, three service points, and two aces. Emily Brunatti recorded five digs, five service points, and one assist. Kaya Nasciemnto service points, three digs, and one ace.

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, No. 4 Pinelands Reg. 0: The Rams (14-0) won by set scores of 25-12 and 25-18 in a matchup of Elite 11 teams from the Shore Conference. Regulski recorded 22 assists, eight service points, two aces, two blocks and one kill. Sarah Capone added eight kills, three digs and two blocks. Brunatti contributed 12 service points and eight digs. Hamlin had six kills, five digs, two blocks, one service point and one ace. Jessica Smart added five kills.

The Wildcats fell to 11-3.

Boys soccer

Toms River East 3, Southern Reg. 1: The Raiders improved to 4-3-2.

Johnathan Holden scored for the Rams (6-4). Patrick Gaffney assisted. Nathaniel Bott made five saves.

