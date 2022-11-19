Millville's Solomon Massey-Kent threat on defense, leads Thunderbolts into regional semifinals

Solomon Massey-Kent is a threat on defense.

"I don't think there is one player in South Jersey or even in the state that wants to see Solomon come down hill and hit them," first-year Millville High School football coach Humberto Ayala said about his standout linebacker. "He's a monster."

Massey-Kent leads the team with 80 tackles. He has six tackles for a loss to go with four sacks. The senior will look to keep his solid season going when the Thunderbolts play Mainland Regional in the South/Central Regional Group IV semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Cherokee High School.

Mainland (10-1) is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Millville (9-2) is No. 6.

Massey-Kent has put together three games with double-digit tackles.

"I feel like I'm having a good season," said Massey-Kent, 17, of Millville.

Millville captured the South Jersey Group IV title for the second straight season with a comeback victory over Hammonton. Last season, the Thunderbolts won the regional title and are aiming to repeat. As a senior, Massey-Kent wants to repeat as champions.

"The only goal is to go back-and-back," he said. "I'm confident. I'm always confident."

Massey-Kent is not the most vocal leader, Ayala said. Rather, the star linebacker leads by example. His work ethic and dedication to the game and the school on and off the field is special, the coach added.

Last season, Millville graduated standout players and leaders Nate Robbins, Calem Bowman and LeQuint Allen. So, Massey-Kent knew he had to step up into that role. He has had five or more tackles in every game this year.

"We are proud of what he accomplished up to this point," Ayala said.

Massey-Kent is beneficial to the Thunderbolts' defense, Ayala said. Massey-Kent plays from sideline to sideline and is strong and athletic. He reads the gaps and can find the open holes to get to where he needs to be to make a play.

"He knows what he is supposed to do," Ayala said. "He has an understanding of the game. When he fills that hole, he is coming downhill hard. He does everything that is expected.

"He is that top piece that we need in order to give us that edge defensively, which we are going to need on Sunday because we are going to have to be disciplined as far as gap assignments with Mainland."

Mainland is strong on offense, especially with star running back Ja'Briel Mace. The Villanova University recruit has 1,118 rushing yards and 24 TDs. Massey-Kent called Mace "very shifty" and is fully aware Mainland runs a lot.

Junior Stephen Ordille is also a good running back for the Mustangs.

"Everybody just has to be patient and not jump anything too fast," said Massey-Kent, who returned an interception for a TD in a 62-0 victory over Mainland last season. "Everyone has to stay in their lane. We are just going in to play. We have a lot of chemistry."

Ayala took over this season for Dennis Thomas, who coached Millville for seven years and led the program to two sectional titles and the South/Central title in 2021. Thomas is now an assistant coach at Rutgers University.

Last season, Ayala was an assistant. Even though he knows this year is different as the head coach, that experience was beneficial.

"The whole season was pressure," Ayala said. "When you come off a season like we had last year, there is always pressure. But like I stated before, we have been there and have experience. We have a lot of kids that came back.

"What keeps me calm and poised in those big moments is I look to my sideline and look out on that field. I know the guys that I have and I know they will go out there and make the plays when needed. I am fortunate. They can erase most mistakes because of how talented they are."

Playing a local rival this late in the season is also a great experience. Rather than a team from North Jersey in the regional semifinal, the Thunderbolts get to play a school located about 30 miles away. That just shows how talented South Jersey teams are, Ayala said. Last year, the Thunderbolts played Ocean City in the sectional final and Winslow Township in the regional final.

"I think it's great for South Jersey because North Jersey was always a power," Ayala said. "I think now we are showing South Jersey is just as powerful as North Jersey. Every team in South Jersey has the ability to compete with anybody in the state.”