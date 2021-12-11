Millville's LeQuint Allen is The Press Football Player of the Year

In the South Jersey/Central Group IV title game at Rutgers on Dec. 5, Allen rushed 40 times for 243 yards.

“I had to step up and lead the guys,” Allen said. “I talked to the guys all the time.”

Allen embraced his time at Millville. He was named Homecoming King at halftime of Millville’s 47-0 win over rival Vineland on Thanksgiving.

“I’ve been (in Millville) my whole life, so why not make the people happy,” Allen said. “We came together as a team even before the season started. We stuck together as team and fought through adversity.”

Coach of the Year

James Melody’s tenure as Cedar Creek High School football coach got off to a rough start.

In his first season, the Pirates lost their first three games and five of their first six en route to a 3-5 record last year.

It would have been easy for Melody to second-guess his decision to leave his job as an assistant at his alma mater, Union High School, to come to South Jersey.

Instead, the Pirates rallied this season to go 13-0 and win the South Jersey and South/Central Group III regional titles.