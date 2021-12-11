Millville's LeQuint Allen is The Press Football Player of the Year

Coach Dennis Thomas’ voice cracked when he spoke about senior LeQuint Allen after the Millville High School football team’s final game of the season.
“He leaves us in a few weeks,” Thomas said.
Allen will graduate Millville this month and head to Syracuse University to play college football on an NCAA Division I scholarship. The running back/linebacker leaves a legacy that few Thunderbolts in the school’s illustrious football history can match.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder led Millville (12-1) to the South Jersey and South/Central Group IV regional titles. He rushed 224 times for 1,905 yards and 22 TDs. He also caught 22 passes for 305 yards and four TDs. On defense, he made 121 tackles, seven for losses, and intercepted five passes.
Allen is The Press Player of the Year.
“He’s the guy,” Thomas said. “He’s our leader. He’s our captain. He’s a big-time running back.”
Allen’s season was filled with remarkable performances. He ran for 308 yards and scored six TDs in a 49-39 regular-season win over Shawnee.
Allen made the play on the defense that turned the South Jersey Group IV final against Ocean City in Millville’s favor. With the Thunderbolts leading 13-3 in the third quarter and Ocean City driving, Allen shed a blocker, sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble. The Thunderbolts dominated from that point and won 40-3.
In the South Jersey/Central Group IV title game at Rutgers on Dec. 5, Allen rushed 40 times for 243 yards.
“I had to step up and lead the guys,” Allen said. “I talked to the guys all the time.”
Allen embraced his time at Millville. He was named Homecoming King at halftime of Millville’s 47-0 win over rival Vineland on Thanksgiving.
“I’ve been (in Millville) my whole life, so why not make the people happy,” Allen said. “We came together as a team even before the season started. We stuck together as team and fought through adversity.”
Coach of the Year
James Melody’s tenure as Cedar Creek High School football coach got off to a rough start.
In his first season, the Pirates lost their first three games and five of their first six en route to a 3-5 record last year.
It would have been easy for Melody to second-guess his decision to leave his job as an assistant at his alma mater, Union High School, to come to South Jersey.
Instead, the Pirates rallied this season to go 13-0 and win the South Jersey and South/Central Group III regional titles.
Melody is The Press Coach of the Year.
“This group is so resilient,” Melody said of the Pirates. “They’re fighters, and they’re so talented. Makes my job easy. It’s just their toughness. I can’t be more proud to be their football coach.”
Team of the Year
Cedar Creek met every challenge this season. The Pirates finished 13-0 for the first time in school history, won the South Jersey and South/Central Group III regional titles and finished ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
Cedar Creek is The Press Team of the Year.
Few teams in the state played as tough a schedule as the Pirates did. They beat Central Jersey Group III champion Woodrow Wilson (9-3) twice. Cedar Creek also beat Central Jersey Group IV champion Winslow Township (9-4), state Non-Public B semifinalist Holy Spirit (5-6); Delsea Regional (11-1); and S.J. Group II finalist Willingboro (8-4).
“We’ve been battle-tested,” Melody said. “Our resume speaks for itself.”
Cedar Creek averaged 33.8 points and gave up just 8.3 points per game. Senior quarterback JC Landicini led the state with 3,230 passing yards. Running back Ja’Quan Howard rushed for 1,529 yards. Wide receiver JoJo Bermudez led the state with 91 catches and 1,662 receiving yards. Senior linebacker C.J. Resto sparked the defense with 143 tackles.
Cedar Creek’s success was unexpected because it finished 3-5 last season.
“To go from 3-5 to 13-0 is something crazy,” Resto said. “It’s the best feeling in my life.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
