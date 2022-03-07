Millville's Leah Ellis, Southern's Jaiden Brown, Prep's Alex Constantinou, P'ville's Xander Roberts-Bogin finish in top 4 at MOC

Millville High School senior Leah Ellis finished second in a field of 21 athletes in the girls long jump at track and field Meet of Champions over the weekend

She had a leap of 18.00 meters, behind only Randolph's Erin Finley (18-01.50).

The season-ending boys and girls event was held Friday and Saturday at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River. Ellis also finished eighth in the 55 hurdles (8.67) and 16th in the high jump (4-10).

Southern Regional's Jaiden Brown finished third among 26 in the shot put in a personal-best 58 feet, 7.50 inches. Junior teammate Fabian Gonzalez was fifth (56-01.25), while Egg Harbor Township senior James Mahana finished 22nd (45-09.50).

Pleasantville junior Xander Roberts-Bogin finished fourth in a field of 19 sprinters in the boys 400 dash. He crossed the finish line in 50.10 seconds. Mainland Regional senior Cody Pierce was sixth (50.45).

St. Augustine Prep senior Alex Constantinou placed fourth among 20 in the boys high jump with a leap of 6-02. Hammonton senior Connor Wright (5-10) was 17th. Wright was also fifth in the long jump (22-00.50) and 14th in the triple jump (42-01.50).

Mainland junior William Murray was eighth in the long jump (21-07.50)

Ocean City senior Dan Givens finished sixth in a field of 22 athletes in the triple jump (43-02.00). Fellow senior Owen Ritti was 15th among 21 in the boys 800 run. He finished in 2:0.04.

For the girls, Mainland senior Elaina Styer was seventh in the pole vault (10-00), while freshman teammate Sofia Day finished 13th among 26 runners in the 3,200 (11:08.72).

The Southern 4x400 team of seniors Gabby Bates, Shannon Flaherty, Hailey Hochstrasser and sophomore Grace Fessler Grace placed sixth among 24 schools in 4:04.10. Ocean City junior Elaina Styer finished 12th in the triple jump (35-00). Southern's Kelly Enterline finished 10th in the shot put (37-04), and teammate Caitlyn Siek was 20th (15-10.50) in the long jump.

Holy Spirit senior Morgan Keil was 15th in the shot put (35-08.25).

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

