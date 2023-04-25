Matthew Sooy won his first singles match to help the Millville High School boys tennis team to a 3-2 victory over Schalick in a nonconference match Monday.
Sooy defeated Jayson Cagle 6-0, 6-1. In second singles, the Thunderbolts' Russell Corson beat Chris Soyring 6-0, 6-1. In first doubles, Millville's Shaun McCarthy and Parker Swift beat Conor O'Toole and David Santana 6-1, 6-1.
Millville improved to 6-5, while Schalick fell to 2-6.
Singles: Matthew Sooy M d. Jayson Cagle 6-0, 6-1; Russell Corson M d. Chris Soyring 6-0, 6-1; George Gould S d. Hayden Mulherin 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: Shaun McCarthy and Parker Swift M d. Conor O'Toole and David Santana 6-1, 6-1; Rocky Monticolo and Jesus Espinoza S d. Ethan Dalgleish and John Abdill 3-6, 4-5
Pinelands Reg. 3, Southern Reg. 2
Singles: Ashish Gainder P d. Paul Schriever 6-3, 6-0; Aiden Falduto P d. Sean Kahl 6-4, 6-3; Ty Kline P d. Rohil Gandhi 6-4, 6-1
Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr S d. Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill 7-5, 6-4; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn S d. Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Records: Pinelands 9-2; Southern 8-2
Boys volleyball
Pleasantville 2, Sterling 1: The Greyhounds (7-2) won by set scores of 20-25, 25-11, 25-13.
Cristofer Evangelista led with 31 assists and 11 digs for Pleasantville. Jonathan Baez added 17 kills, 11 digs, nine service points and two aces. John Howard had 13 kills and six digs. Jake Reynoso added 12 service points and eight digs.
Sean Brandley had 17 assists for Sterling (6-5).
Toms River South 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Toms River South (3-3) won by set scores of 25-23, 16-25, 25-23.
Owen Heale had 16 assists and 10 service points for the winners. Daniel Pierson added nine kills.
The Lions fell to 4-5.
Boys and girls golf
Wildwood 188, Salem Tech 210
W: Dan Sanzone 43, Kelan Miller 43, Burke Fitzsimons 48, Gavin Burns 48
S: Mason Griffith 47, Kellyn Hackett-Slimm 51, Jacob Ferrell-Tomarchio 53, Connor Hiles 59
Records: Wildwood 1-5; Salem 2-8
No. 9 St. Augustine 176, Millville 211
S: Joe Cleary 42, Jacob Littleton 43, Anthony Cerchiaro 45, Ryan Small 46
M: Owen Gilson 49, Konner Plummer 51, Olivia Headley 54, Ronald Sutton 57
Records: St. Augustine 7-3; Millville 0-9
Lower Cape May Reg. 195, Holy Spirit 198
L: Alex Sekela 44, Eric Coombs 45, Matthew DiCarlo 53, Matthew Reiss 53
H: Jared Aiello 45, Joe Aiello 46, Emmitt Kane 52, Christian Claderone 55
Records: Holy Spirit 3-1; Lower 9-2
Hammonton 151, Cumberland Reg. 203
H: Shane McSorley 35, Connor Eberly 37, Nick Iuliucci 38, Matthew Smith 41
C: Sam Thompson 47, Hudson Iwaszkiewicz 47, Stephen Wilchensky 52, Scott Magee 57
Records: Hammonton 9-6; Cumberland 0-11
Boys track and field
Ocean City 101, ACIT 39: Ocean City 113, Absegami 27
400 IH: Scott (ACIT) 61.5
100 run: Halbruner (OC) 10.6
200 run: Guenther (OC) 23.1
400 run: Halbruner (OC) 51.0
800 run: Scarangelli (OC) 2:02.2
1,600 run: Scarangelli (OC) 4:40.50
3,200 run: Heyman (OC) 10:14.7
4x400 relay: ACIT 3:37.3
110 HH: Berich (OC) 16.7
Long jump: Stroud (ACIT) 19-6.5
Triple jump: Holmes (OC) 38-0
Pole vault: Dounoulis (OC) 9-6
Shot put: Wilkins (AB) 47-5.75
Discus: Wilkins (AB) 149-1
Javelin: DeRose (OC) 136-1
Pleasantville 91, Lower Cape May Reg. 49
400 IH: Isaiah Davenport (P) 59.4
100 run: Davenport (P) 11.1
200 run: Xander Roberts-Bogin 22.1
400 run: Roberts-Bogin (P) 51.2
800 run: Nelson (P)N2:18.7
1,600 run: Jack Cura (L) 4:52.7
3,200 run: Cura (L) 11:09
4x400 relay: Pleasantville (3:57.6)
110 HH: Davenport (P) 15.1
Long jump: Shiggs (P) 18-10
Triple jump: Shiggs (P) 37-10
Pole vault: Not contested
High jump: Davenport (P) 5-10
Shot put: St. Justice (P) 43-5
Discus: Franzello (L) 96-8
Javelin: Brock Zurawski (L) 119-1
