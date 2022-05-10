Millville wins boys, girls titles at Cumberland County Championships: Roundup

The Millville High School boys and girls track and field teams captured the team titles at the Cumberland County Championships on Tuesday.

The event was held at the Thunderbolts’ Memorial Field.

The Thunderbolts won the girls title with 154 points. Vineland finished second with 112, while Bridgeton was third (35). The Millville boys won their championship with 123 points. The Fighting Clan were second with 83, while Cumberland Regional was third (73).

Millville’s Rahmier Johnson finished first in the boys 400 hurdles in 1 minute, while teammate Calem Bowman won the high jump (6-0). Also for the Millville boys, Zachary Hendershott finished first the pole vault (12-0), Taron Haile won the long jump (20-10.75), Spencer Hickman-Hakola won the discus (121-6), and George Gonzales won the jaevlin (131-7).

The Thunderbolts’ Tanyha Smith won the girls 400 hurdles (1:11.02). Teammate Aniyah Bennett finished first in the 100 dash (13.41) and the 200 dash (27.63). Also for Millville, Olivia Solomon won the pole vault (7-6), Leah Ellis placed first in the high jump (4-10), long jump (17-7.75) and triple jump (35-3.25). Kiomara Batista finished first in the discus (89-7), Leah Howard won the javelin (128-6), and Aniyah McNeil was first in the shot put (29-3.50). Smith, Natalie Burkhart, Bennett and Goolsby won the 400 relay (4:24.15).

Bridgeton’s Demetrius Thompson won the boys 100 dash (11.36) and the 200 dash (23.41). Cumberland’s Colton Delcollo finished first in the 1,600 run (4:49.38), 3,200 run (11:24.80) and 800 run (2:09.27). Teammate Jalen Ridgeway placed first in the 400 dash (50.99).

Vineland’s Benjamin Gould won the 110 hurdles (16.20). Also for the Fighting Clan boys, Elijah McCullough won the triple jump (42-8), Jordan Bennett was first in the shot put (47-4.50), and James Hitchens Jr., Breon Herbert, McCullough and Jalen West won the 400 relay (3:34.85).

Vineland’s Georgina Chalow won the girls 800 run (2:41.24) and 1,600 run (6:05.94). Teammate Nicoletta Giuliani won the 3,200 (13:16.98). Cumberland’s Saniya Chappius won the 400 dash (1:05.11) and 100 hurdles (1:05.11).

Boys volleyball

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinal

No. 1 Southern Reg. 2, Manchester Township 0: The host Rams (25-0), top-ranked in The Press Elite 11, won by set scores of 25-13 and 25-15. Lucas Kean led with 11 kills and had eight service points. Angelo Addiego had 23 assists, and Drew McNellis and Gavin Bates each added four kills. Landon Davis contributed 14 service points and two aces, and Finn Olcott had seven digs. Manchester fell to 14-3.

Other matches

Lacey Twp. 2, Toms River North 0: Set scores were unavailable. David Alvarez led with 11 assists for the Lions (7-10). Engel Brian added eight kills, seven service points, four aces and three digs. Paul Introna had nine assists and six service points. Brennin Smith added five digs, five service points and four kills. Anthony Cooper had four kills and three digs.

Toms River North fell to 6-9.

Pleasantville 2, Hammonton 1: The host Greyhounds (8-3) rallied to win with scores of 17-25, 25-13 and 25-19. For Hammonton (10-5), Aiden Nicholls had 11 kills, 22 digs and six blocks. Emmanuel Waugh contributed 21 digs and five kills, and Benn Leonard had 13 digs and three aces.

