The Millville High School boys tennis team won both doubles matches en route to a 4-0 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League match Tuesday.
In first doubles, Shaun McCarthy and Parker Swift defeated Kaden Boyle and Benjamin Fitzgerald 6-0, 6-0. In second doubles, John Abdill and Hadyn Mulherin beat Railey Cabrera-Harsh Patel 6-0, 6-2
In first singles, Absegami's Colin Morrissey defeated Matthew Sooy 6-0, 6-0.
Singles: Colin Morrissey A d. Matthew Sooy 6-0, 6-0; Russell Corson M d. Khush Brahmbhatt 6-1, 6-0; Paul Azari M d. Arib Osmany 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Shaun McCarthy-Parker Swift M d. Kaden Boyle and Benjamin Fitzgerald 6-0, 6-0; John Abdill-Hadyn Mulherin M d. Railey Cabrera-Harsh Patel 6-0, 6-2
Southern Reg. 5, Lacey Twp. 0
Singles: Paul Schriever d. Chase Destafney 6-3, 7-5; Sean Kahl d. TJ Cooke 6-4, 6-2; Rohil Gandhi d. David Murphy 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr d. Joe Leonard and Riley Callis 6-1, 6-2; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn d. Broden Connolly and Jake Kuczko 6-0, 6-4
Records: Lacey 5-6; Southern 12-1
Records: Millville 7-6; Absegami 1-6
Boys track and field
Ocean City 110, St. Augustine 30
400 IH: Tenuto (SA) 60-1
110 run: Onesti (SA) 11.0
200 run: Cassady (SA) 22.7
400 run: Halbrunner (OC) 51.9
800 run: Hoffman (OC) 2:03.20
110 HH: Tenuto (SAOO 15.6
1,600 run: Scarangelli (OC) 4:45.0
3,200 run: Scarangelli (OC) 10:21.90
4x400 relay: St. Augustine (3:49.80)
Long jump: Halbrunner (OC) 20-11.25
Triple jump: Stewart (OC) 40-2.5
Pole vault: Dounoulis (OC) 9-6
Shot put: Hanson (OC) 38-2.5
Discus: Dice (OC) 134-9
Javelin: DeRose (OC) 126-7
