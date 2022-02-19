 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Millville tops Greyhounds in boys basketball

The Millville High School boys basketball team used a balanced offense to beat visiting Pleasantville 73-31 in a Cape-Atlantic League regular-season game Saturday.

Jaden Merrill led the Thunderbolts (17-5) with 15 points, and Donte Smith had 14. Jabbar Barriento added 11, Calem Bowman had 10 and Khalon Foster nine. For Pleasantville (2-13), Marki Barnes scored 18, and Khamaud Fields and Nick Irizarry had six and five, respectively.

West Deptford 62, Cumberland Regional 50: West Deptford led 31-16 at halftime. Chase Ambrosius topped the Eagles (6-17) with 18 points and had three steals, and Cole Ambrosius had 16 points and eight rebounds. For visiting Cumberland (6-16), Ethan Turner scored 20, Lamair Warner 18. Drew Nakai had six.

Girls basketball

South Jersey Invitational Tournament

Gloucester Catholic 42, Hammonton 29: Gloucester Catholic (15-6) led 23-20 at halftime and outscored the Blue Devils 19-10 in the second half.

For Hammonton (11-9), Emma Peretti had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Giada Peretti added eight points and five rebounds. Shamaya Simola contributed six points, three rebounds and three assists, and Ava Divello had three points and four rebounds.

