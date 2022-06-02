Millville stuns No. 5 Lenape in opening round: Late Wednesday roundup

David Rodriguez went 3 for 3 with three RBIs at the 14th-seeded Millville High School baseball team stunned third-seeded Lenape in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game Wednesday. Lenape is ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11.

Connor Lacy went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Thunderbolts (12-13). Gavin Shapiro and Wayne Hill each went 3 for 4 with three runs. Sergio Droz scored two, and Rodriguez one. Lacy also pitched a complete game with two strikeouts and allowed just five hits to earn the win.

Quinten Acchione doubled and scored for Lenape (18-6). Millville travels to sixth-seeded Cherokee in the quarterfinals 11 a.m. Saturday.

(7) Vineland 4, (10) Williamstown 2: Xavier Cortez hit a two-run, walk-off homer for the Fighting Clan (20-5), who have won won 10 straight. David Ortiz and Nikolas Bancroft each had an RBI. Benedetto Andreoli struck out three in two scoreless innings for the win. Ethan Evans scored two.

Williamstown (12-8) led 2-0 after the the first inning. Vineland travels to second-seeded Shawnee in the quarterfinals.

(8) Southern Reg. 5, (9) Eastern Reg. 4: Brian Harper went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Rams (14-10). Mike Nasti doubled and scored a run. Southern scored all five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Stephen Stafford added a run and RBI. Brady Lesiak, the winning pitcher, struck out seven in 42/3 innings.

Southern travels to top-seeded Kingsway in the quarterfinals Saturday.

S.J. Group I first round

(4) Buena Reg. 14, (13) Gateway 1: The Chiefs (18-6) scored five runs in each the first and second innings and four in the third. Tre Carano homered, tripled, had three RBIs and two runs. Brandon Strouse went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a double. Zachary Strouse went 2 foe 3 with three RBIs and a run. Brady Betts went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Zachary Strouse and Joey Kurtz each struck out two.

Buena travels to fifth-seeded Maple Shade in the quarterfinals Friday.

S.J. Group II first round

(5) West Deptford 8, (12) Lower Cape May 7: The Eagles (15-12) scored four in the sixth inning and three in the seventh. For Lower (10-14), Hunter Ray went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs. Ryan Pew doubled a had two RBIs. Evan Shoffler scored twice. West Deptford plays the winner of 13th-seeded Deptford and fourth-seeded Cinnaminson in the quarterfinals Saturday.

(10) Manchester Twp. 11, (7) Oakcrest 1: Adrian Firpo drove in Mason Kurtz in the fifth inning for the Falcons (10-15). Will Grayson struck out five in 31/3 innings. For Manchester Township (9-14-1), Michael Damato struck out seven in four innings and allowed just one hit. Joe Inkrote went 2 for 2 with two runs.

Manchester travels to second-seeded Delran in the quarterfinals Friday.

S.J. Group III first round

(10) Hammonton 13, (7) Toms River South 5: The Blue Devils (10-16) scored four in the sixth inning and three in the seventh. Brayden Markart earned the win in three innings of relief. Paul Kalani hit a two-out, RBI double in the top of the fifth to give Hammonton a 6-5 lead. Derek Adamucci went 5 for 3 with two doubled and four RBIs. Matt McAleer went 3 for 4 with four runs and a double. Gavin West and Kole Bagnell each scored two. West also doubled. Lukas Guerrier struck out three in four innings.

Chris Clark and Jake Wilber each had two RBIs for Toms River South (13-12). Hammonton travels to top-seeded Mainland Regional in the quarterfinals 2 p.m. Friday.

(11) Lacey Twp. 1, (6) Moorestown 0: Carson Gudzak drove in Zack Barrett in the top of the seventh inning for the Lions (12-11). Barrett also went 2 for 3. Noah Quinn pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and allowed just two runs to earn the win.

Jesse Specter pitched a complete game and struck out eight for Moorestown (12-7). Lacey travels to third-seeded Delsea Regional in the quarterfinals Saturday.

(3) Delsea 7, (14) Pinelands Reg. 1: Kaden Inman scored the lone run for the Wildcats (10-13). Rian O'Rourke and Casey Baglivo each went 2 for 3. Stephen Demilio struck out four in five innings. For Delsea, Konnor Reilly went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.

(2) No. 8 Mainland Reg, 8, (15) Camden Tech 1: Will Hoover pitched a complete game, struck out 11 and allowed only three hits. Cohen Cook and Christian Elliott each had two hits and an RBI for the Mustangs (19-7), who are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11. Cole Campbell and Nick Wagner each homered. For Camden Tech, Ryan Joseph homered.

(1) Ocean City 8, (16) Seneca 3: Tom Finnegan struck out 11 in six innings for the Red Raiders (17-8). He allowed just five hits. Evan Taylor and Duke McCarron each scored two. Ocean City scored four in the second inning. Riley Gunnels and Shawn Repetti each had an RBI. For Seneca (9-16), Chase Ruppel went 2 for 4.

Ocean City hosts eighth-seeded Absegami in the quarterfinals Saturday.

(8) Absegami 4, (9) Burlington Twp. 3: The Braves (11-11) trailed 3-0 after four innings, but scored two in both the fifth and sixth. Matthew Johansen homered and had two RBIs. Frank Gargione and Aiden Zeck each drove in a run. Andrew Baldino, Adrian Wiggins and John Leonetti each scored. Michael DeBlasio struck out four in 31/3 innings.

