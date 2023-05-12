The Millville High School softball team's season is on hold.

The Courier-Post reported Friday that the Thunderbolts canceled practice Wednesday and Thursday and forfeited its game Friday against Egg Harbor Township.

The Press called the Millville Public Schools district office and was told Superintendent Tony Trongone was out of the office. The Courier-Post reported he was out due to a death in his family.

Millville athletic director Dave LaGamba was not immediately available to comment by phone or text.

Longtime Thunderbolts coach Brooke Ewan-Dixon hung up when The Press contacted her.

According to the published report, the school is conducting an investigation into harassment, bullying and intimidation involving an adult with the program and one or more players. Several players were interviewed this month as part of that investigation, the Courier-Post reported.

For now, Millville (8-9) is scheduled to play at St. Joseph Academy at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Thunderbolts are set to host Cedar Creek on Wednesday and close out the regular season on the road against Mainland Regional on May 23.

Last season, Ewan-Dixon was away from the team from March 31 to April 7, according to the Courier-Post. The district investigated an incident between the coach and several players during last spring's preseason, the Courier-Post reported.

Ewan-Dixon is in her 20th season as head coach at Millville and has 283 career wins. She was a standout player for the Thunderbolts.