Isabella Musey pitched a complete game and struck out 11 to lead the Millville High School softball team to a 5-1 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday.

Novalee Bybel went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Thunderbolts (3-3). Brooke Joslin went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Isabella Musey had an RBI an a run. Cecely Dominguez walked and scored a run.

Lily Vogel went 2 for 4 with a run for Middle Township (3-2). Emma Messer went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Gabriella Cruz struck out six and gave up four hits in six innings.

Holy Spirit 2, Our Lady of Mercy 1: Mary Kate Armstrong and Frankie Lane scored in the bottom of the 12th inning to win the game for the Spartans (2-1). Lane singled and doubled. Gabi Jones pitched a complete game and struck out 21.

Catherine Dodd had an RBI for the Villagers (1-2). Emma Douglas struck out 31 in 122/3 innings.

GCIT 13, Cumberland Reg. 0: The visiting Cheetahs (3-0) scored four runs in the fifth inning and five in the sixth, and the game ended after six innings on the 10-run rule. Gabriella Orsini went 3 for 3 with two runs for GCIT. Winning pitcher Angelina Dickel went five innings, scattered five hits, struck out five and walked one.