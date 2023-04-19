The Millville High School boys tennis team defeated Oakcrest 5-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Wednesday.
In first singles, Matthew Sooy beat Thomas Pham 6-1, 6-0;. In second singles, Russell Corson defeated Alonso Neri-Canegalli 6-0, 6-0.
In first doubles, Parker Swift and Shaun McCarthy defeated Raynardo Tabana and Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0.
Singles: Matthew Sooy d. Thomas Pham 6-1, 6-0; Russell Corson d. Alonso Neri-Canegalli 6-0, 6-0; Paul Azari d. Parth Brahmbhatt 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Parker Swift and Shaun McCarthy d. Raynardo Tabana and Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Dalgleish and John Abdill won by forfeit
Records: Millville 4-2; Oakcrest 0-3
People are also reading…
Mainland Reg. 5, Cedar Creek 0
Singles: Alex Wise d. Kyle O'Connor 6-0, 6-1: Chris Guillen d. Daniel Perez 6-0, 6-1; Saketh Agava d. Anthony Bartling 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Ben Rosenberg and Tristan Miller d. Lorenzo Fortunato and Shane Houck 6-0, 6-0; Liam Angelo and Kussh Patel d. Chris Lam and Xavier Winston 6-0, 6-0
Records: Mainland 7-1; Cedar Creek 4-2
Southern Reg. 5, Brick Twp. 0
Singles: Paul Schriever d. Santiago Valencia 6-0, 6-0; Rohil Gandhi d. Gabe Walters 6-0, 6-3; Evan McCormick d. Nick Verdesco 6-4, 6-0
Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr d. Ian Mallon and Justus Mess 6-2, 6-1; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn d. Guy Zarrilli and Jack Stansbury 6-1, 6-1
Records: Southern 7-0; Brick 0-4
Pinelands Reg. 4, Barnegat 1
Singles: Ashish Gainder P d. Kyle Wright 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Falduto P d. Alex Churney 6-0, 6-0; Ty Kline P d. Owen Cisco 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Riley Stolte and Owen Kane B d. Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz 6-2, 6-2; Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill, P d. Alan Cheng and Colin Erwin 6-1, 6-0
Records: Pinelands 6-1; Barnegat 0-6
Woodstown 5, Wildwood 0
Singles: Caleb Carter d. Giorgio Palesano 6-0, 6-3; Jacob Pessolano d. Justin Damian 6-0, 6-0;Erich Lipovsky d. Chris Hernandez 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Joseph Kurpis and Drew Stengel d. Yahir Reyes and Bryan Damian 6-0, 6-0; John Lane and Austin Shimp d. Luis Perez and Gabriel Hernandez 6-0, 6-0
Records: Woodstown 5-1; Wildwood 0-3
Baseball
Bridgewater-Raritan 16, No. 7 Egg Harbor Twp. 5: Michael Fattore went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for Bridgewater-Raritan (8-1), which scored nine in the sixth inning. Matthew Fattore went 4 for 5 with six RBIs and three runs. Cory Rible struck out three in 42/3 innings for the win.
Jacob Cagna went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Eagles (6-3). Jason Salsbery went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI. Dom DeGraw had an RBI. Salsbery struck out five in three innings in the loss.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.