Singles: Matthew Sooy d. Thomas Pham 6-1, 6-0; Russell Corson d. Alonso Neri-Canegalli 6-0, 6-0; Paul Azari d. Parth Brahmbhatt 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Parker Swift and Shaun McCarthy d. Raynardo Tabana and Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Dalgleish and John Abdill won by forfeit

Records: Millville 4-2; Oakcrest 0-3

Mainland Reg. 5, Cedar Creek 0

Singles: Alex Wise d. Kyle O'Connor 6-0, 6-1: Chris Guillen d. Daniel Perez 6-0, 6-1; Saketh Agava d. Anthony Bartling 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Ben Rosenberg and Tristan Miller d. Lorenzo Fortunato and Shane Houck 6-0, 6-0; Liam Angelo and Kussh Patel d. Chris Lam and Xavier Winston 6-0, 6-0

Records: Mainland 7-1; Cedar Creek 4-2

Southern Reg. 5, Brick Twp. 0

Singles: Paul Schriever d. Santiago Valencia 6-0, 6-0; Rohil Gandhi d. Gabe Walters 6-0, 6-3; Evan McCormick d. Nick Verdesco 6-4, 6-0

Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr d. Ian Mallon and Justus Mess 6-2, 6-1; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn d. Guy Zarrilli and Jack Stansbury 6-1, 6-1

Records: Southern 7-0; Brick 0-4

Pinelands Reg. 4, Barnegat 1

Singles: Ashish Gainder P d. Kyle Wright 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Falduto P d. Alex Churney 6-0, 6-0; Ty Kline P d. Owen Cisco 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Riley Stolte and Owen Kane B d. Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz 6-2, 6-2; Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill, P d. Alan Cheng and Colin Erwin 6-1, 6-0

Records: Pinelands 6-1; Barnegat 0-6

Woodstown 5, Wildwood 0

Singles: Caleb Carter d. Giorgio Palesano 6-0, 6-3; Jacob Pessolano d. Justin Damian 6-0, 6-0;Erich Lipovsky d. Chris Hernandez 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Joseph Kurpis and Drew Stengel d. Yahir Reyes and Bryan Damian 6-0, 6-0; John Lane and Austin Shimp d. Luis Perez and Gabriel Hernandez 6-0, 6-0

Records: Woodstown 5-1; Wildwood 0-3

Baseball

Bridgewater-Raritan 16, No. 7 Egg Harbor Twp. 5: Michael Fattore went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for Bridgewater-Raritan (8-1), which scored nine in the sixth inning. Matthew Fattore went 4 for 5 with six RBIs and three runs. Cory Rible struck out three in 42/3 innings for the win.

Jacob Cagna went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Eagles (6-3). Jason Salsbery went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI. Dom DeGraw had an RBI. Salsbery struck out five in three innings in the loss.