Kendall Mazur went 2 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs to lead the Millville High School softball team to a 15-0 victory over Glassboro in a Battle of the Conferences game Saturday at Overbrook High School.
The Thunderbolts scored 11 runs in the second inning. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Alyssa Magazu struck out six and did not allow a hit in four innings. Jaslene Negron went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Thunderbolts (4-4). Sadie Drozdowski went 2 for 3 with three runs. Brooke Joslin went 2 for 3 with two runs. Alyssa Magazu and Brielle Dixon each singled, scored a had an RBI.
Glassboro fell to 1-4.
Pinelands Reg. 6, Overbrook 1: The Wildcats (3-3) scored the go-ahead run in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead. Pinelands added two more runs in the fourth. Each team finished with six hits. Overbrook (4-1) committed three errors. No further information was available.
Other games
Woodstown 10, Our Lady of Mercy 1: The game was tied 1-1 after four innings. Woodstown (6-2) scored seven in the top of the fifth to take an 8-1 lead. Gianna Dybus, Cara Delia and Gigi Guardascione each had two RBIs for Woodstown. For the Villagers (1-4), Samantha Mazzone went 2 for 2, including a home run. No further information was available.
