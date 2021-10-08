Millville rolls to 50-0 victory over Hammonton

MILLVILLE — The Millville High School football team had played just once in the three weeks prior to its game Friday.
But the Thunderbolts did not show any signs of rust.
Nate Robbins threw three TD passes in the first half to lead the Thunderbolts to a 50-0 victory over Hammonton in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game at Wheaton Field.
The Thunderbolts (4-1) are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. The Blue Devils fell to 2-5.
Millville’s previous game was a 31-17 loss to St. Augustine on Sept. 24. Before that, their last game was Sept. 10, a 49-39 victory over Shawnee.
“It was really important (to get back to winning),” said Robbins, 17, of Port Norris. “We just had practice a lot and cut down on the playing around because it is getting real now. Playoffs are in a couple weeks. We had a lot of time to prepare for Hammonton, and we just wanted to get back on our feet.”
Millville coach Dennis Thomas spoke to his staff and players this week, saying “we played one game in 21 days, and now we have a chance to come out here and try to really perfect what we have been practicing.”
It happened just as they hoped.
And Thomas was pleased with all three phases of the Thunderbolts’ game.
“It felt a little weird being out here because it’s been so long since we had an opportunity to correct mistakes from last game (the loss to St. Augustine) and try to perfect some of the things we were trying to do,” Thomas said. “There is a standard right now. It’s playoff football right now. We are in playoff mode, really.
“We have to make sure we operate with excellence.”
Millville forced five punts and a four-and-out in the first half, not allowing the Blue Devils to have much offense at all. Hammonton did not cross midfield until late in the second half.
On the Blue Devils’ second possession, the snap on their punt was low, causing the ball to trickle into the end zone. A Hammonton player recovered, but Millville sophomore Brian Hunter made the tackle to force the ball to go out of the end zone, resulting in a safety to put the Thunderbolts up 9-0.
On the ensuing punt, junior Tahjeer Brown had a 55-yard touchdown return to extend Millville’s lead to 16-0.
On defense, Millville’s LeQuint Allen contributed some sacks pass breakups. Several other players made tackles for loss.
“We spoke about it in the locker room,” Thomas said. “We want to play playoff football. It doesn’t matter the situation. When we started subbing our twos and threes (second- and third-string players), they didn’t budge. They still held that standard. We hold everyone to the same standard here.
“And that’s the key.”
Besides solid defense and special teams, Millville was very efficient on offense, scoring on five of its six first-half drives.
Robbins threw a 30-yard pass to Lotzier Brooks to open the scoring. Allen rushed 86 yards for a score early in the second quarter, extending the lead to 23-0. Robbins connected with junior Donte Smith and sophomore Ta’Ron Haile for 27- and 30-yard scores, respectively.
Millville led 36-0 at halftime.
For Robbins, the goal each week is to dominate and score a lot, saying that “if it’s anything less we are disappointed.”
“We just watch our film and go over everything we do in practice,” the senior quarterback added. “On Friday nights, it’s just like practice. Everything comes easy if you put in your work Monday through Thursday.”
Allen added a 50-yard rushing score late in the third quarter. Jamal Wallace Jr. capped the scoring with a 26-yard TD run.
Jaron Hill had an interception late in the third quarter for Hammonton
“The whole team collectively did awesome. We are just looking to move forward,” Robbins said.
Millville will play at Williamstown (3-2) at 7 p.m. next Friday. The teams always play a “great game,” Thomas said.
“Those guys have a great offense, defense. They are well-coached,” he said. “We look forward to the challenge. Give me a challenge playing there. We just have to be sure we dot our i’s and cross our t’s because they have some really solid guys.”
Added Robbins, “We are just going to take it like every week.”
