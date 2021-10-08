Millville rolls to 50-0 victory over Hammonton

“It felt a little weird being out here because it’s been so long since we had an opportunity to correct mistakes from last game (the loss to St. Augustine) and try to perfect some of the things we were trying to do,” Thomas said. “There is a standard right now. It’s playoff football right now. We are in playoff mode, really.

“We have to make sure we operate with excellence.”

Millville forced five punts and a four-and-out in the first half, not allowing the Blue Devils to have much offense at all. Hammonton did not cross midfield until late in the second half.

On the Blue Devils’ second possession, the snap on their punt was low, causing the ball to trickle into the end zone. A Hammonton player recovered, but Millville sophomore Brian Hunter made the tackle to force the ball to go out of the end zone, resulting in a safety to put the Thunderbolts up 9-0.

On the ensuing punt, junior Tahjeer Brown had a 55-yard touchdown return to extend Millville’s lead to 16-0.

On defense, Millville’s LeQuint Allen contributed some sacks pass breakups. Several other players made tackles for loss.