Millville rolls into SJ final with 50-15 win over Pennsauken

MILLVILLE — Coach Dennis Thomas was pleased to know that in a season full of memorable plays, the Millville High School football team can have a short memory.
The top-seeded Thunderbolts overcame an early deficit and dominated much of Friday’s South Jersey Group IV semifinal against a talented, fourth-seeded Pennsauken team. A dominant defensive effort and explosive, quick offensive drives led Millville to a 50-15 win and a spot in the sectional final.
Millville (9-1) will face No. 2 seed Ocean City, which defeated third-seeded Long Branch 45-10. That championship game is set for Friday at Wheaton Field in Millville. Pennsauken fell to 8-3.
Pennsauken led 7-6 with 5 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first quarter. The Indians’ defense sniffed out Millville’s screen play, picked off the pass and returned it for a touchdown. Millville was able to put that turnover behind it and score the next 44 points.
“For the last six games, things have been in the positive,” Thomas said. “Things have gone really well for us. We wanna make sure we can continue to hit on all cylinders.”
Millville spread the ball around nicely. Senior running back Lequint Allen rushed for 217 yards on 20 carries. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins threw two touchdown passes. Senior wide receiver Ti-yon Cephas caught both of those TDs. Sophomore running back Bricere Hunter had a couple nice runs and scored.
“Everyone individually has progressed really well this year,” Robbins, 17, said. “You see it from the scores on the scoreboard. Nobody is selfish on this team.”
Millville received the ball to open the game and wasted no time. Hunter’s 36-yard kick return set up the Thunderbolts’ opening score. Allen and Hunter each had a couple nice runs, capped by Allen’s 2-yard TD to make it 6-0.
Pennsauken took its only lead of the game when Ejani Shakur tipped that Millville screen pass to himself and returned the interception 25 yards to make it 7-6.
Millville needed just 48 seconds to answer. A pair of long runs from Allen set up Hunter’s 21-yard TD run to put the Thunderbolts up 14-7.
Millville’s defense forced four three-and-outs for the Pennsauken offense in the first half. Millville extended its lead to 21-7 following one of those short possessions.
On the first play of the drive, Robbins hit a wide-open Cephas, who ran away from the defense to score from 57 yards out. Robbins made history on that throw, becoming the first player in school history to pass for more than 2,000 yards in a season.
Robbins knew he was close to that milestone and had a feeling he could get it Friday.
“It feels good, but it’s not all on me. It’s my line and my receivers. I have good guys on this team. With great leadership, everything just jells,” Robbins said.
Robbins flashed his blocking ability as well. Lotzeir Brooks took the handoff during a reverse play, found a block from Robbins and darted between two defenders before scoring from 20 yards out to make it 29-7.
The second quarter continued to trend in Millville’s favor, as it kept handing the ball off to Allen. Allen continued to gain yards in chunks. He rushed for 178 yards in the first half.
After another quick Pennsauken possession, Allen needed just three runs, capping a 54-yard drive with a 39-yard TD run to extend the lead to 37-7.
“I’m happy for the guys, but I’m not proud yet,” said Allen, 17, who has a verbal commitment to Syracuse University. “I’ve never won a championship. That’s the goal for the whole team since the summertime when we were getting the workouts in.”
The Thunderbolts tacked on one more first-half score with 6 seconds left, when Robbins connected with Cephas for the second time, this one a 10-yard TD pass.
When it comes to Millville’s opponent in the final, there is no short memory. Last season, Ocean City (11-0) beat Millville 36-16 at Carey Stadium, and the players have not forgotten the bad taste it left in their mouths.
Thomas expects a great atmosphere when the teams meet.
“We definitely owe them one,” Allen said. “Last year, we lost to them at their house. Now they’ve got to come to our house. ... It’s going to be a different atmosphere here for them.”
GALLERY: Millville advances in the state football playoffs
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
