Millville rolls into SJ final with 50-15 win over Pennsauken

Robbins flashed his blocking ability as well. Lotzeir Brooks took the handoff during a reverse play, found a block from Robbins and darted between two defenders before scoring from 20 yards out to make it 29-7.

The second quarter continued to trend in Millville’s favor, as it kept handing the ball off to Allen. Allen continued to gain yards in chunks. He rushed for 178 yards in the first half.

After another quick Pennsauken possession, Allen needed just three runs, capping a 54-yard drive with a 39-yard TD run to extend the lead to 37-7.

“I’m happy for the guys, but I’m not proud yet,” said Allen, 17, who has a verbal commitment to Syracuse University. “I’ve never won a championship. That’s the goal for the whole team since the summertime when we were getting the workouts in.”

The Thunderbolts tacked on one more first-half score with 6 seconds left, when Robbins connected with Cephas for the second time, this one a 10-yard TD pass.

When it comes to Millville’s opponent in the final, there is no short memory. Last season, Ocean City (11-0) beat Millville 36-16 at Carey Stadium, and the players have not forgotten the bad taste it left in their mouths.

Thomas expects a great atmosphere when the teams meet.