Millville outlasts Winslow 45-35 for South/Central Group IV championship
top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL | MILLVILLE 45, WINSLOW TOWNSHIP 35

Millville outlasts Winslow 45-35 for South/Central Group IV championship

PISCATATWAY — Coach Dennis Thomas of the Millville High School football team grabbed the South/Central Group IV regional championship trophy and sprinted toward the end zone Sunday night.

With the rest of the Thunderbolts in pursuit, he dove across the goal line.

It was the fitting cap to a game that featured nonstop offense.

Senior running back LeQuint Allen carried 40 times for 245 yards as Millville finished one of the best seasons in school history with a 45-35 win over Winslow Township at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium. Millville finished the season 12-1.

“I had to score. We didn’t score enough points,” Thomas said with a laugh. “This means a lot. Winslow is really good. It was pretty fun.”

Allen was probably too tired to chase his coach down. The Syracuse-University recruit starred on offense and defense. He made three tackles and broke up a pass. Allen also caught four passes for 73 yards.

“LeQuint is the guy,” Thomas said. “He’s our captain. He’s our leader. This is the way to celebrate him, give him the ball, lean on him. He’s a big-time running back, and he made it happen.”

Millville had multiple standouts. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins threw for 244 yards and three TDs. Wide receiver/defensive back Ti-yon Cephas caught two TD passes and on defense broke up six passes.

Millville took the lead for good when Na’eem Sharp scored on a 6-yard run with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Thunderbolts a 42-35 advantage. Kicker Jayden Raynis helped clinch the win with a 24-yard field goal with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left in the game. Linebacker Calem Bowman had a sack and broke up a pass on Winslow’s final possession.

The South/Central Group IV regional championship was the final high school game played in New Jersey this season. The game began at 4:43 p.m., and the temperature dropped markedly as the sun set.

Millville is ranked No. 2 in The Press’ Elite 11. Winslow Township (9-4) is No. 4. The game was expected to feature plenty of points. It did not disappoint. Millville produced 503 yards of offense. Winslow had 364.

There was so much offense and so many big plays that at some points it became a blur of breakaway runs for big gains. Millville appeared headed for an easy win.

The Thunderbolts led 28-7 with 3:13 left in the first half. Winslow then scored four TDs in the next five minutes. Eagles quarterback Hamas Duren (16 of 37 for 283 yards) either ran for TDs or set up Winslow scores with high-arching passes that dropped right into the hands of his receivers without them breaking stride.

Duren’s 1-yard TD run tied the game at 35 with 8:11 left in the third quarter. Winslow missed a 31-yard field goal that would have given it the lead with 3:50 left in the third quarter.

That miss seemed to allow the Thunderbolts to catch their breath and regroup.

Millville then reasserted itself with an 11-play, 80-yard drive that led to Sharp’s TD. Allen carried eight times for 68 yards on the possession.

“We knew we had to dig down,” Allen said. “Nobody said it was going to be easy. We came together and did what we had to do.”

The Millville fans chanted “OBG! OBG!” as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The Thunderbolts refer to themselves as “The Orange and Blue Gang.”

The teams showed outstanding sportsmanship by coming together at midfield for hugs and handshakes.

Thomas, who played running back at Rutgers from 1998-2001, broke the trophy with his dive across the goal line.

Still, the players were able to pose for pictures with it, and, after all, trophies can be fixed.

But the memories of the celebration and the way Millville played Sunday and this season will last a lifetime.

“We just made history tonight,” Allen said. “I’m proud of these guys.”

Scoring

Winslow Township;0 21 14 0-35

Millville;14 21 7 3-45

FIRST QUARTER

MV-Allen 32 run (Raynis kick)

MV-Cephas 16 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)

SECOND QUARTER

WT-Mitchell 21 pass from Duren (Bright kick)

MV-Robbins 8 run (Kick failed)

MV-Brooks 42 pass from Robbins (Allen run)

WT-Duren 3 run (Kick missed)

WT-Duren 4 run (Thorpe run)

MV-Sharp 27 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)

THIRD QUARTER

WT-Wilson 26 pass from Duren (Bright kick)

WT-Duren 1 run (Bright kick)

MV-Sharp 6 run (Raynis kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

MV-Raynis 24 field goal

