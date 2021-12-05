Millville outlasts Winslow 45-35 for South/Central Group IV championship

Millville took the lead for good when Na’eem Sharp scored on a 6-yard run with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Thunderbolts a 42-35 advantage. Kicker Jayden Raynis helped clinch the win with a 24-yard field goal with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left in the game. Linebacker Calem Bowman had a sack and broke up a pass on Winslow’s final possession.

The South/Central Group IV regional championship was the final high school game played in New Jersey this season. The game began at 4:43 p.m., and the temperature dropped markedly as the sun set.

Millville is ranked No. 2 in The Press’ Elite 11. Winslow Township (9-4) is No. 4. The game was expected to feature plenty of points. It did not disappoint. Millville produced 503 yards of offense. Winslow had 364.

There was so much offense and so many big plays that at some points it became a blur of breakaway runs for big gains. Millville appeared headed for an easy win.

The Thunderbolts led 28-7 with 3:13 left in the first half. Winslow then scored four TDs in the next five minutes. Eagles quarterback Hamas Duren (16 of 37 for 283 yards) either ran for TDs or set up Winslow scores with high-arching passes that dropped right into the hands of his receivers without them breaking stride.