Millville, Mainland, Ocean City, Holy Spirit football players earn MVP recognition

A scene from the South Jersey Group IV football championship game between Millville High School and host Hammonton on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Lotzeir Brooks Millville

The sophomore wide receiver caught nine passes for 121 yards and a TD as the Thunderbolts rallied to beat Hammonton 18-16 in the South Jersey Group IV final. Millville (9-2) will play Mainland Regional (10-1) in a state semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cherokee High School.

Cohen Cook

Mainland Regional

The junior wide receiver/running back/linebacker ran for a touchdown, caught a TD pass, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass as the Mustangs beat Middletown South 34-24 to win the Central Jersey Group IV championship. Mainland (10-1) will play Millville (9-2) in a state Group IV semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Cherokee.

Riley Gunnels

Ocean City

The senior quarterback threw two TD passes and ran for another score as the Red Raiders beat Vineland 30-13 in a nonplayoff game. Ocean City (3-7) will play at Pleasantville (6-3) at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Jahcere Ward

Holy Spirit

The sophomore running back rushed 22 times for 106 yards and four TDs to propel the Spartans to a 50-21 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in a state Non-Public B quarterfinal. Fourth-seeded Spirit (8-1) will play at top-seeded Red Bank Catholic (9-1) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

Brooks
Cook

Gunnels

