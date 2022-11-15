Millville, Mainland, Ocean City, Holy Spirit football players earn MVP recognition

Lotzeir Brooks Millville

The sophomore wide receiver caught nine passes for 121 yards and a TD as the Thunderbolts rallied to beat Hammonton 18-16 in the South Jersey Group IV final. Millville (9-2) will play Mainland Regional (10-1) in a state semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cherokee High School.

Cohen Cook

Mainland Regional

The junior wide receiver/running back/linebacker ran for a touchdown, caught a TD pass, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass as the Mustangs beat Middletown South 34-24 to win the Central Jersey Group IV championship. Mainland (10-1) will play Millville (9-2) in a state Group IV semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Cherokee.

Riley Gunnels

Ocean City

The senior quarterback threw two TD passes and ran for another score as the Red Raiders beat Vineland 30-13 in a nonplayoff game. Ocean City (3-7) will play at Pleasantville (6-3) at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Jahcere Ward

Holy Spirit

The sophomore running back rushed 22 times for 106 yards and four TDs to propel the Spartans to a 50-21 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in a state Non-Public B quarterfinal. Fourth-seeded Spirit (8-1) will play at top-seeded Red Bank Catholic (9-1) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.