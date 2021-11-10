Millville High School updates protocols for playoff football game Friday

When the Millville High School football team hosts its sectional semifinal Friday, there will be updated protocols for spectators, athletic director David LaGamba announced Wednesday.

The Millville Athletic Department had already issued new protocols Oct. 7 after the Thunderbolts’ game against St. Augustine.

The decision was made after an increase in security around the area. No incidents happened at the game, but moves were made as a precaution.

As announced earlier last month, tickets will not be sold at the gate when the Thunderbolts (8-1) take on Pennsauken (8-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at Wheaton Field.

Each athlete, cheerleader and band member can purchase up to four tickets for $3 each. Students can purchase one ticket from the athletic office. There will be 200 tickets available, and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students must show proper identification.

City residents, scouts and other spectators will be able to purchase up to two tickets, unlike protocols released earlier last month. As with students, only 200 tickets will be available.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reserved seating tickets previously purchased and media passes will be accepted.