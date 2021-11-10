Millville High School updates protocols for playoff football game Friday

When the Millville High School football team hosts its sectional semifinal Friday, there will be updated protocols for spectators, athletic director David LaGamba announced Wednesday.
The Millville Athletic Department had already issued new protocols Oct. 7 after the Thunderbolts’ game against St. Augustine.
The decision was made after an increase in security around the area. No incidents happened at the game, but moves were made as a precaution.
As announced earlier last month, tickets will not be sold at the gate when the Thunderbolts (8-1) take on Pennsauken (8-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at Wheaton Field.
Each athlete, cheerleader and band member can purchase up to four tickets for $3 each. Students can purchase one ticket from the athletic office. There will be 200 tickets available, and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students must show proper identification.
City residents, scouts and other spectators will be able to purchase up to two tickets, unlike protocols released earlier last month. As with students, only 200 tickets will be available.
Reserved seating tickets previously purchased and media passes will be accepted.
All spectators must be in the bleachers during the game. Congregating and loitering in the parking lot or under the bleachers will not be permitted.
All spectators will be subject to the security screening process. Food, drinks or bags will not be permitted inside the stadium.
The Camden at Pennsauken game Oct. 8 was canceled at halftime because of off-the-field fights. Multiple gunshots from outside the stadium were heard during halftime of the Bridgeton at Cherry Hill West game Oct. 2.
Galloway Township police increased its presence at Absegami games after eight people were arrested at two September games. There has been other incidents around the state, as well.
These protocols are to ensure the safety of athletes and fans.
Millville is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
