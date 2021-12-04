Millville High School football team sees a lot of itself in Winslow Township

The Millville High School football team will see a familiar sight when it looks across the line of scrimmage at its opponent Sunday afternoon.
The Thunderbolts (11-1) will meet Winslow Township (9-3) 4 p.m. at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway for the South/Central Group IV regional championship.
“Honestly, (Winslow) looks just like us,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “They have athletes on the outside. They have a solid interior, a solid defense. We look very similar to one another.”
The two teams have also experienced a tremendous amount of success this season. South Jersey champion Millville is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Central Jersey champion Winslow Township is ranked No. 4.
The Thunderbolts aren’t satisfied with what they have already achieved.
“Our attention is fully on Winslow,” Millville senior wide receiver and defensive back Ti-yon Cephas said. “We’re not letting off the gas. We’re still going full throttle. We’re excited for this game.”
Both teams feature high-powered offenses. Millville averages 44.8 points per game. Winslow Township averages 34.7.
The teams are led by standout quarterbacks Nate Robbins of Millville and Hamas Duren of Winslow Township who have thrown for 29 and 35 touchdowns respectively. The schools feature speedy receivers in Lotzeir Brooks (13 TD catches) of Millville and Trey Simmons (nine TD catches) of Winslow as well as dominant runners in LeQuint Allen (1,670 rushing yards) of Millville and Trey Thorpe (1,203 rushing yards) of Winslow.
So is it a good thing or a bad thing that the teams are so similar?
“I think we match up well against each other,” Thomas said. “It should be a good competitive game. Whoever wins upfront might be the victor of the game. The game is going to be won on the frontlines.”
There figures to be plenty of sports scored Sunday. In addition to the line play, it could also come down to whatever defense gets stops at opportune times. Senior linebacker Emeril Mitchell (134 tackles) sparks the Winslow defense. In addition to his prowess at running back, Allen leads the Millville defense. His forced fumble in the third quarter was one of Millville’s biggest plays in its 40-3 South Jersey Group IV final win over Ocean City.
“Offensively, they’ve been lighting up the scoreboard all year long and we have to,” Thomas said. “We’ve really put an emphasis on our defense the last several games. It’s going to be what team steps up at big moments, which defense can make plays when its called upon.”
Next year these regional championship games will serve as state semifinals as New Jersey for the first time in state history plays to a single state champion in each of the five public school enrollment groups. But for now, Sunday’s contest will end both teams’ season.
In fact, the Millville/Winslow game will be the last one played in New Jersey this season.
Millville played in one of the first games of the season when it beat Union Township 31-28 at the Battle by the Beach in Ocean City on Aug. 28.
“It’s been a great season so far for all of us,” Cephas said. “To be one of the first teams to play at the start of the season and now be one of the last teams to play says a lot about our team, about how much energy we give.”
