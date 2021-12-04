Millville High School football team sees a lot of itself in Winslow Township

So is it a good thing or a bad thing that the teams are so similar?

“I think we match up well against each other,” Thomas said. “It should be a good competitive game. Whoever wins upfront might be the victor of the game. The game is going to be won on the frontlines.”

There figures to be plenty of sports scored Sunday. In addition to the line play, it could also come down to whatever defense gets stops at opportune times. Senior linebacker Emeril Mitchell (134 tackles) sparks the Winslow defense. In addition to his prowess at running back, Allen leads the Millville defense. His forced fumble in the third quarter was one of Millville’s biggest plays in its 40-3 South Jersey Group IV final win over Ocean City.

“Offensively, they’ve been lighting up the scoreboard all year long and we have to,” Thomas said. “We’ve really put an emphasis on our defense the last several games. It’s going to be what team steps up at big moments, which defense can make plays when its called upon.”