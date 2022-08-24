Millville has new coach but same expectations

The Millville High School football team has a new head coach.

Former coach Dennis Thomas is now an assistant at Rutgers University. Humberto Ayala, a Millville assistant for the past five seasons, is the Thunderbolts’ new head coach.

Other than that, not much has changed for Millville.

The Thunderbolts returned multiple standouts from last season’s team, which finished 12-1 and won the South/Central Jersey Group IV title. Millville begins this season ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

“We have a lot of the same coaching staff,” Ayala said. “There’s a consistency in communication. We really haven’t missed a beat from that standpoint. From an X’s and O’s standpoint, we really haven’t changed anything. Just added on.”

Under Thomas, Millville nicknamed itself OBG, which stood for the “Orange and Blue Gang,” a reference to the school colors. Ayala will keep that same mentality.

“We want to play OBG football,” he said, “and represent our city the right way. We want to go out there and play hard, play aggressive and play fast. We still have a lot of speed out there. We have a lot of talent. Our goal is the same: Take it one game at a time and see if we can go after it again.”

The Thunderbolts will feature one of the state’s top players in sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Lotzier Brooks, who caught 35 passes for 988 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M are among the colleges that have offered Brooks a scholarship.

“I expect to see (Brooks) grow and develop,” Ayala said. “He’s a dynamite kid. We expect to see nothing less than last year but more.”

Opposing defenses just can’t focus on Brooks, however. Junior wide receiver Taron Haile is also a college prospect with offers from Maryland, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

“People have a tendency to sleep on Taron,” Ayala said. “Taron got bigger, stronger and faster.”

Jacob Zamot steps in at quarterback. The junior excelled during 7-on-7s throughout the summer.

“Jacob is a hard worker,” Ayala said. “I have to tell the kid to relax. He has the mentality where he wants to be great. He wants the team to succeed. The players and receivers believe in him.”

Millville must replace running back LeQuint Allen, who was The Press Player of the Year last season and is now at Syracuse University.

Millville will have plenty of depth in the backfield with Bricere Hunter and Naeem Sharp, both of whom saw time last season, as well as sophomores Jamal Wallace and Demere White.

“We have four guys that we just have competing” Ayala said. “My thing is ‘go get it.’”

The Thunderbolts were young on the offensive and defensive lines last season. Many of those players return, a year older and a year stronger. Marcus Offer, a 6-foot, 235-pound sophomore, and Darian Blachewiicz, a 6-2, 230-pound sophomore, lead the offensive line.

“I think our offensive line could really knock it out of the park this year,” Ayala said. “We have some big bodies up there. You’re talking about maybe 800 to 900 pounds of weight that can move.”

Senior linebacker Keyan German, a starter since his freshman season, will lead the defense. Kevin White is the only returnee on the defense. Brooks and Haile lead the secondary.

Millville will play in the West Jersey Football League’s American Division, which also includes traditional S.J. powers St. Augustine Prep, Lenape, Cherokee, Shawnee and Williamstown.

“We’re ranked high,” Ayala said. “We’re going to have a target on our backs. Everybody is going to prepare to beat Millville. We have to work even harder than we did last year. It’s harder to be on top than it is to climb to the top.”